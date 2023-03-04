Clippers Kings Basketball

Associated Press

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) spins away from Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44) during the first quarter on Friday in Sacramento. The Kings won 128-127.

 José Luis Villegas

SACRAMENTO — Domantas Sabonis made two free throws with seven seconds left to cap a near-triple double in the Sacramento Kings’ 128-127 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

“We found a way to steal that game,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “We didn’t respond correctly every time and they took advantage of it. …Sabonis and Foxy, I talked about them making the All-Star game, they’re doing things that warrant All-NBA talk.”

