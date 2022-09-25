Angels Twins Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout walks away after striking out in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in Minneapolis.

 Andy Clayton-King

MINNEAPOLIS — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for the Twins, who won for only the second time in 10 games. Minnesota was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night.

