Russia Griner

Associated Press

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, Tuesday, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia. Griner has returned to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted.

KHIMKI, Russia — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use.

Griner acknowledged in court earlier this month that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing.

Tags

