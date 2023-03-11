Lakers-Raptors KR

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis (center) greets D’Angelo Russell (1) during Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers won 122-112.

LOS ANGELES — D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers' 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis.

