Bill Russell (left), star of the Boston Celtics, is congratulated by coach Arnold “Red” Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in an NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets on Dec. 12, 1964, in Boston Garden. Russell died on July 31 at age 88. He anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. The NBA announced, Thursday, they will be retiring Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA.

Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams.

