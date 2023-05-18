LOS ANGELES — Dénis Bouanga scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season, but Johnny Russell answered to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.
Bouanga used assists from Kwadwo Opoku and Sergi Palencia to score in the 13th minute and give LAFC (6-1-4) an early lead.
Russell answered seven minutes later for Sporting KC (2-7-4) to knot the score. Russell’s second goal of the season came with assists from Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido.
Ryan Hollingshead had a goal waved off in the 85th minute that would have given LAFC the lead.
Kendall McIntosh finished with six saves for Sporting KC in his first start of the season. Eldin Jakupovic had two saves in his second start for LAFC.
Sporting KC snaps a three-match losing streak against LAFC, which leads the series 5-4-1. LAFC has scored 16 goals in its five wins, but just five goals in the other five matches..
LAFC missed a chance to join the 2001-02 San Jose Earthquakes as the only teams to post 14 wins in a span of 15 regular-season matches at home.
Bouanga has now piled up seven goals and two assists in five home matches this season in league play.
Sporting KC has scored six goals in its last three matches, going 2-0-1, after going winless and totaling just three goals through the first 10 this season.
LAFC will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday.
Zelarayán, Amundsen, Schulte lead Crew over Galaxy 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayán and Malte Amundsen scored first-half goals and Patrick Schulte made them stand up as the Columbus Crew blanked the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Zelarayán staked Columbus (5-4-3) to a 1-0 lead when he found the net in the 25th minute. Cucho Hernández picked up an assist on Zelarayán’s fifth goal in his 10th appearance this season.
The Crew took a 2-0 lead into halftime on defender Amundsen’s first goal of the season with an assist from Alexandru Matan in the 43rd minute. Amundsen subbed in and played 13 minutes in his lone appearance this season. Amundsen’s only other MLS goal came while playing for New York City FC in 2021.
It was the first meeting between the clubs since the Crew beat the Galaxy 3-1 in May of 2019. Columbus improves to 4-0-2 in the last six match-ups at home with LA. The Galaxy’s last win in Columbus was a 1-0 victory in September of 2011.
The Galaxy fall to 0-5-2 in their last seven road matches dating to last season’s playoffs, including the last five by shutouts. It is LA’s longest scoring drought on the road since a six-match run spanning the 2004-05 seasons.
Columbus had a 10-9 edge in shots and a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
Patrick Schulte totaled two saves to earn the clean sheet for the Crew. Jonathan Bond had one save for LA (2-7-3).
Columbus travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The Galaxy travel to play DC United on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.