MLS Sporting KC LAFC Soccer

Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga celebrates his goal during the first half of a Major League Soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Dénis Bouanga scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season, but Johnny Russell answered to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

Bouanga used assists from Kwadwo Opoku and Sergi Palencia to score in the 13th minute and give LAFC (6-1-4) an early lead.

