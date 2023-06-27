Women's PGA Championship Golf

Associated Press

Ruoning Yin, of China, holds the trophy after winning the Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament, Sunday, in Springfield, N.J.

 

 Seth Wenig

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Becoming the second woman from China to win a major championship left Ruoning Yin in awe, even an hour after being handed the Women’s PGA Championship trophy at Baltusrol.

“When I was walking to this tent, I just said: ‘Oh, wow, major winner!’ It’s amazing. It’s just unreal,” Yin said Sunday.

