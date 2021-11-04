Running to victory

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill cross country teams swept the Golden League Finals at Pelona Vista Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The Quartz Hill boys and girls both finished first overall, as the boys had seven runners earn all-Golden League honors by placing in the top 15 and the Quartz Hill girls had five in the top 15, including the top four.
Quartz Hill junior Brianne Smith won the league title for the second time and Highland senior Cesar Cuevas won the boys league title for the first time.
Smith finished first her freshman year, the last season there was a Golden League Finals.
There were no combined league finals during the abbreviated spring season.
Smith finished with a time of 19 minutes and 4.98 seconds. There were 42 runners in the girls varsity race.
“I think I really did good today,” Smith said. “I pushed myself. It was a little hot out there, but it was manageable. Having experience running on it a couple of previous years really helps with understanding where to go and all that.
“I’m really proud of how far I’ve come from freshman year. It’s pretty great.”
Smith finished second in the Mt. SAC Invitational Girls Division 1 Varsity Blue race in October, finishing with a time of 18:00.3, while senior teammate Riley Briones was fourth (19:29.1).
“It was frustrating last year,” Smith said. “I’m really glad and thankful for my season this year.”
Briones finished second in the Golden League finals, with a time of 19:47.27.
She finished fifth in the league finals her sophomore season, her first on the varsity team.
Briones said she wanted to finish with a personal record on the course and place second overall.
“I feel really good. I’m very proud of myself,” she said.
Quartz Hill’s Brenna Butler finished third overall (19:57.89) and teammate Giselle Andrade was fourth (20:34.20).
Eastside’s Rosa Anguiano was fifth (20:38.48), followed by Highland’s Wynter Wilson (sixth overall, 21:07.88), Highland’s Vanessa Pena (7th, 21:09.88), Quartz Hill’s Andelin Briggs (8th, 21:15.35), Highland’s Janelle Torres (10th, 21:45.52), Eastside’s Valeria Pacheco (11th, 22:14.72), Eastside’s Stephanie Galindo Hernandez (12th, 22:22.43), Highland’s April Navas (13th, 22:24.90), Highland’s Kaylee Miranda (14th, 22:25.65) and Lancaster’s Vanessa Montenegro (15th, 22:36.40).
The top three girls teams qualified for CIF.
Quartz Hill finished first with 18 points, Highland was second (45 points), with six runners earning all-league honors, and Eastside was third with 67 points.
All three teams will compete in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Prelims on Nov. 13 at Mt. San Antonio College. The Finals are Nov. 20.
Lancaster was fourth (116), Littlerock finished fourth (148) and Palmdale was sixth (163).
The Quartz Hill boys finished first overall with 30 points, as the top four teams qualified for CIF.
Highland was second (49 points), followed by Littlerock (62) and Lancaster (99). Littlerock will compete in Division 4 at the CIF-SS Prelims on Nov. 12.
Eastside finished fifth (150 points), followed by Palmdale (6th, 168) and Knight (7th, 196).
Highland senior Cesar Cuevas finished first overall for the boys with a time of 15:25.88.
“It means a lot. It’s my senior year,” Cuevas said. “I just want to do whatever I can to make it the best year out of my high school career.”
Cuevas said he was the sixth runner his freshman year. He finished ninth at the league finals his sophomore season.
“To be honest, I didn’t feel my best,” Cuevas said. “But this is my last year, my last Golden League, I’m just going to give it my best.
“I just wasn’t feeling it today. My legs were sore. On Sunday, I had a long run, with a lot of hills, because I’m getting ready for CIF. This race is kind of measuring where I’m at. I think I’m capable of going to State, but I’m still going to keep on training this week for CIF Prelims, Finals and State. To be honest, I was just getting in the mindset of how State is going to be. It’s going to be tough and I’m going to have to give it my best to get used to the pain.”
Cuevas said the last mile was tougher and it was warmer than it has been recently, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.
“The first two miles were pretty easy,” Cuevas said. “It was just the third that kind of threw me off. It was mostly the downhills that helped.
“I’m pretty sure CIF is going to be cooler, since it’s going to be in the morning, and the weather is changing.”
Highland junior Matt Donis, a second-year varsity runner, finished second with a time of 16:09.58.
Donis took first in the only two Golden League meets during the regular season, with Cuevas placing second both times.
“I don’t usually get second, I usually get first, but it’s OK. It’s part of the process,” Donis said. “This one, I guess I wasn’t fully here. I don’t know. During the first two I was on an undefeated streak, but I lost last weekend and mentally that’s kind of been messing with me. I think I should be fine.”
Donis finished 21st in the boys Division 1 and 2 Individual Sweepstakes at the Mt. SAC Invitational on Oct. 23. Cuevas finished 24th in that race.
“It was definitely a wakeup call, because I don’t think I’ve been in many races with a lot of competition until then,” Donis said. “I think once I realized where other people are in the state, it was a good wakeup call.”
While Donis was disappointed with a second-place finish, one goal was for Cuevas and him to finish in the top two spots.
“I knew that my only threat here was Cesar,” Donis said. “I think when he passed me, we exchanged a few words and I told him to just go ahead, because I didn’t want me to be the reason we didn’t go 1, 2. Because we went 1, 2 at all the Golden Leagues so far this year.”
Littlerock’s Logan Mendez finished third with a time of 16:09.62, followed by five Quartz Hill runners. Edgar Hebmann was fourth (16:36.88 for the Royals, Eric Amaya was fifth (16:41.86), Kai Smithley was sixth (17:00.79), Malik Alexander was seventh (17:12.34) and Gabriel Madison finished eighth (17:48.28).
Littlerock’s Alberto Iniguez was ninth overall (17:49.95), followed by Littlerock’s Jonathon Guerra (10th, 17:50.26), Quartz Hill’s Daniel Zavala (11th, 17:53.41), Highland’s Edwin Rodriguez (12th, 17:55.61), Quartz Hill’s Brett Smithley (13th, 18:07.32), Highland’s Daniel Linares (14th, 18:16.02) and Eastside’s Alan Arriaga (15th, 18:26.14).
“It was nice. I love this course. It’s probably my second favorite course,” Donis said. “I like the home crowd and the course isn’t too hard.
“It was definitely a little warm today, but it’s fine. Pretty used to all of the elements.”
