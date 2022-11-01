Running to the playoffs

For one Valley football team it’s the same old song and dance.
For another team, its head coach probably explained it best.
“The last time we made the playoffs, most of these kids were in diapers,” Lancaster head coach Brandon Rivers said.
Following Lancaster’s victory against AV High, Rivers said all his team wanted was a chance. With a victory over Palmdale, the Eagles earned that chance.
Mission accomplished.
Not only did Lancaster (5-5) make the playoffs for the first time since 2007 after defeating Palmdale, 22-19, in the final game of the regular season, the Eagles earned the top seed in CIF-Southern Section Division 12, where they will face Sierra Vista at 7 p.m. on Friday at Lancaster High School.
“It’s a little overwhelming,” Rivers said. “We understand that we’ve accomplished something big here, but we also understand that there is still work to be done. The kids feel great; they are ecstatic. Our energy is up, but now we have to focus on our opponent.”
In 2007, Lancaster lost in the first round of the playoffs to Gahr (Cerritos), 35-17, in then-head coach Chad Shrout’s first season with the Eagles.
“We must continue to get better. We’re trending upward and we don’t want to fall off a cliff,” Rivers said. “There are some nerves, but there is also excitement. We know this is about us and we understand what we do best. When we do the things we do best, I like our chances with anybody.”
First things first.
Before Lancaster starts eyeing a CIF title, it must win four games, starting with the Dons (7-3), the second-place team out of the Mt. Baldy League. Sierra Vista is run-oriented and features Eric Terrazas, who rushed for 2,176 yards and 27 touchdowns. Terrazas averaged 218 yards per game on the ground this season.
In Southern Section 8-man football, Lancaster Baptist is no stranger to being a top-seeded team in the playoffs. Under head coach John Alvarez, Lancaster Baptist (8-1) has made the Division 2 Finals three times — 2016, 2017 and 2019 — winning the title in 2017.
“I like our chances with the way the bracket is set up,” Alvarez said. “But it will be a competitive bracket. With every game in the playoffs, one team will go home happy and one sad. You want to go home happy four times. All we’re guaranteed is one week.”
Lancaster Baptist will host Southlands Christian (6-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Lancaster Baptist High School.
Southlands Christian has an impressive 6-2 record, but their opponents have a combined dismal 15-46 record.
Lancaster Baptist was dropped to Div. 2 after suffering its first defeat of the season to Leadership Military Academy on Saturday. It lost a berth in Div. 1 and the Liberty League championship.
“I didn’t tell the boys about the bracket,” Alvarez said. “We played to win and we just couldn’t overcome a few late scores (by LMA). They took it really hard. They wanted that league championship. It was just raw emotion.
“They will be hungry to get back on the winning side. It’s kind of good that we lost because it shook them. They don’t want to experience that feeling the rest of the year.”
Highland, the Golden League champion, figured it would be moved to Division 4.
“The Golden League champion should be around Division 3, 4, or 5,” Bulldogs head coach Richard Lear said.
It’s Highland’s first-round opponent that has Lear baffled.
The Bulldogs (9-1), seeded No. 14, whose lone loss came at the hands of Oak Hills (10-0) the fifth-seed in Div. 2, will play the Empire League’s top team, Cypress (10-0), the third seed in Div. 4.
Lear’s beef is you have two league champions playing each other in the first round, while two other at-large teams square off in Newport Harbor and Valencia. But you also have Oxnard-Pacifica playing league rival Rio Mesa in the first round. Rio Mesa defeated Pacifica 24-7 on Oct. 14.
Confused? Just ask Lear. None of it makes any sense.
“(CIF) made it so league titles mean nothing,” Lear said. “The only thing league titles mean now is for local bragging right. They’re setting up matchups that shouldn’t be played in the first round. The system is clearly flawed.
“CIF has to change. They’re using a formula that nobody knows.”
According to Lear and other coaches, CIF ranks teams based on calpreps.com rankings.
“They have gone to giving out titles like participation trophies,” he said. “I think we’ll be more physical, but size-wise they may have the advantage and playing at home. We have to jump on a yellow bus and travel 2½ hours to Anaheim. But we’ll give it our best shot and do what we do and see where the cards fall.
“We’re excited to see where we’re at and it’s time to put our money where our mouth is and show we can hang with some of these teams from Southern California.”
Quartz Hill (5-5) played Highland the toughest in league all season. The Royals tied with Palmdale and Lancaster for second place behind the Bulldogs.
The Royals earned the No. 10 seed in Div. 9 and will face seventh-seeded Hillcrest of Riverside. The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday at Norte Vista High School.
“The kids worked hard all year, and they had a challenging preseason schedule. I told the boys this is their third season this year: the preseason, regular league and the postseason,” first-year head coach Russell Gordon said. “We’re excited for the opportunity. We feel like we match up well.”
Last season, the Royals won the CIF-Southern Section championship in Div. 12 and earned a spot in the state championship game.
“The kids are focused and locked in,” Gordon said.
Hillcrest (6-4), which finished second in the River Valley League, features senior running back Matthew Kline, who rushed for 972 yards this season and averages 108 rushing yards per game.
Quartz Hill will counter with senior running back Ashtin Dupleasis, who also averages 108 yards per game. Dupleasis rushed for a total of 1,075 yards this season.
Boron, despite coming off a 37-6 loss to Bishop last week for the High Desert League championship, earned the 11th seed in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 playoffs. The Bobcats will travel 167 miles to Woodlake to face the sixth-seeded Tigers.
“The kids are really excited, and I thought we got a pretty decent draw,” Boron head coach Robert Kostopoulos said. “I know they have some athletes, and if we go out there sloppy, we’ll be turning our gear in on Monday. I think we have as good a chance as anyone else.”
The Bobcats (5-5) are entering the playoffs banged up as they have been without one of their leaders, Dylan Dadey, who missed the game against Bishop with an injury. Kostopoulos said they will rely heavily on Maximus Howard and Carson Burkhead up front.
“We’re ready, but we have to have a good week of practice,” he said. “We’re going to put a lot of stock in Maximus and Carson. We’re going to have to have those guys bring it home for us.”
Woodlake has a balanced offense as it has passed for a total of 1,557 yards and rushed for a total of 1,359 yards.
Despite a disappointing end to the season, Palmdale head coach Anthony Coleman said his team is refocused and ready to enter the playoffs. The Falcons were given the eighth seed in CIF-Southern Section Division 10 and will travel to Pico Rivera to play El Rancho (6-4), the ninth seed.
“After Friday night’s loss to Lancaster the players had a meeting with themselves,” Coleman said. “They’re focused now and they’re hungry. We’re ready to get a great week of practice in. We have to put that loss behind us and focus on this week. It’s a new season.”
Coleman said the Falcons (6-4) will have more speed, but he’s worried about stopping the run game of the Dons. El Rancho has three solid running backs and its quarterback, Ryan Vasquez, threw for nearly 2,000 yards and had 23 touchdowns.
A victory against El Rancho would likely set up a matchup against top-seeded Santa Ana (7-3).
“When we found out who we were playing, myself and the coaches put in several hours (on Sunday) putting in a game plan,” Coleman said. “This is my first postseason as a head coach so I’m very excited. Playoffs are playoffs, baby. It’s time to hunker down. It’s win, or go home.”
