Running Strong

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian/Eastside Invitational brought athletes from around the Valley together to compete on a beautiful day Saturday at Knight High School.
Several athletes won two or more events.
Paraclete’s Lauren Dace led the way, winning three individual varsity girls events and one relay.
Dace won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.33 seconds and followed that with a win in the 300-meter hurdles (52.21) and the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.
She was also a part of Paraclete’s winning 4x400 relay team along with teammates Zariah Walker, Clarisse Angeles and Brianna Delgado.
The relay was one of Walker’s three wins on the day as she also won the 100-meter dash (12.43) and the 200-meter dash by more than four seconds (25.81).
Delgado was also the winner in the 800 meters with a time of 2:27.12.
Palmdale’s Larissa Frazier was the lone competitor in the triple jump (24-04.50), while Desert Christian’s Islynne Jones won the shot put (27-04.50) and Knight’s Katherine Macias was victorious in the discus (96-00).
Eastside’s Valerie Pacheco finished second in three events — the 800 (2:42.71), 1,600 (6:02.78) and the high jump (4-10.00).
On the boys varsity side, Desert Christian’s Brent Roetcisoender won the distance events with a time of 4:45.59 in the 1,600 and 10:44.87 in the 3,200.
Paraclete’s Treyshun Hurry also won two events, taking first in the 200 (23.17) and long jump (23-01.50) while finishing second in the 100 (11.35).
Hurry’s teammate Jacob Madise won the 100 in 10.85 seconds, while Mark Costa won the 800 (2:13.75) and Jackson Johnston won the 400 (56.06) for the Spirits.
Knight’s Hunter Jacob took first place in the 110 hurdles (18.59) and was second in the 300 hurdles (46.98) to Eastside’s Amir Johnson (46.82).
Mojave’s Jadden Ellis and Palmdale’s Danavian Herring tied for first in the high jump, both clearing 5-10, while Eastside’s Quincy Johnson had the best leap (38-03.00) in the triple jump.
Palmdale’s Dominic Cannon won the shot put (40-07) and Desert Christian’s Chuck Weathers won the discus (122-08).
The Knight boys also won both the 4x100 and distance medley relays, while Eastside won the 4x400 relay.
In girls junior varsity events, both Desert Christian’s Katie Lynch and Paraclete’s Marina Arredondo won two events.
Lynch was victorious in the triple jump with a leap of 25-03. She also won the 300 hurdles (59.48) as the lone competitor.
Arredondo won both throwing events, hurling the shot put 27 feet and 8.50 inches for the victory and winning the discus with a throw of 84-01.
Paraclete’s Kiera Carr won the 800 (2:47.25), while teammate My’Endia Berryman won the long jump (13-00).
Eastside’s Hayley Valencia picked up the win in the 3,200 (14.51.69), while Desert Christian’s Audrey Weathers won the high jump (3-08).
Desert Christian’s 4x100 relay team won with a time of 59.40.
Paraclete’s 4x400 relay team of Natasha Andrade, Andrea Cruseno, Itzel Farias and Jenna Johnson finished first (5:24.25).
In boys junior varsity events, Palmdale’s Anthony Woods won both the 100 (11.39) and the long jump (21-03.50).
Palmdale’s Kadin Newton also won the triple jump (37-02.50) as the lone competitor, while teammate Micah Bray won the shot put (33-05).
Palmdale’s Oliver Flores, Bryan Tula, Daniel Reynoso and Isaiah McIntyre also teamed up to win the 4x400 relay (44.72).
Desert Christian’s Jacob DeVore won the 3,200 (12:14.63), while teammate Kai Desko won the 300 hurdles (54.60) and Frankie Balcorta picked up a win in the 800 (2:26.84).
Knight’s Elijah Lawrence won the high jump (4-08) and Paraclete’s Jaylin Wilson won the 200 (24.03).
Paraclete also won the 4x400 relay (4:20.12) with Edward Santiago, Robert Cosme, Titus Morris and Mister Burnside and the distance medley relay (13:05.85) with Elias Ledesma, Cosme, Santiago and John Iabichella.
