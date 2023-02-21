 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

’Runners win two in tourney

  • 0

The Rosamond baseball team won two games in the Terrio Tournament on Saturday at North Bakersfield High School.

The Roadrunners defeated Delano in dramatic fashion, defeating Delano 9-7 in eight innings. They then went on to defeat North 11-6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.