’Runners win two in tourney

The Rosamond baseball team won two games in the Terrio Tournament on Saturday at North Bakersfield High School.
The Roadrunners defeated Delano in dramatic fashion, defeating Delano 9-7 in eight innings. They then went on to defeat North 11-6.
Against Delano, the game was tied at six heading into the extra inning. Rosamond’s Diego Delgado doubled on the first pitch of his at-bat to bring in two runs and the Roadrunners (3-1) took a 9-6 lead into the bottom of the inning. Delano added a run in the bottom of the frame, but Rosamond held on for the victory.
Delgado finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Roadrunners, while Aaron Pelaez was also 2-for-5 with two runs, starting pitcher Elias Luna went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Michael Sanchez recorded a hit and an RBI.
Rosamond sophomore Gavin Ament pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts to earn the victory.
The Roadrunners scored seven runs in the first inning against North and never looked back, adding four more runs in the fourth inning.
Pelaez started the game on the mound and earned the victory after allowing six runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Ament again closed the game pitching three hitless frames and striking out seven.
Rosamond’s Adrian Cruz went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, while Delgado was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, Ament was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Michael Sanchez finished 2-for-3 with two runs and Ryan Melchers had an RBI.
Rosamond takes on Tehachapi in the tournament today.
Golden Valley 9, Highland 5
SANTA CLARITA — The Highland baseball team lost a non-league game at Golden Valley 9-5 on Saturday.
Highland (2-1) had a 2-0 lead before Golden Valley (4-0) tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning and took an 8-2 lead with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth.
Caleb Montemayor, William Metz and Lewis Troy each drove in one run apiece for Highland and Jakob Rodriguez-Katz finished with two hits and a run scored.
Highland will play at Santa Monica on Wednesday.
