’Runners top Ravens

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team played to its strengths on Thursday night against California City.
The Roadrunners used a balanced effort and strategic hitting to defeat the Ravens in four sets, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, in a High Desert League match at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond (17-9-1, 6-2) entered the match in third place in league, one game ahead of California City (13-13, 4-4).
“As always, every team has their strong suits and their weak points and I think we really pushed out our strong suits today,” Rosamond senior Kaedance Collette said. “We really wanted this win today to kind of insure our standings for the playoffs. We played a hard game on Tuesday, so we played just as hard today. I’m very proud of my team because we did work on a lot of stuff at practice and it really showed tonight. Our hard work really showed tonight.
“Our (strong suit) is our strategic points. We always try to place strategically. Some teams like the hardest hits. We like the strategic hits. The ones that catch people off guard.”
The Ravens took an early lead in the opening set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead on a kill by junior Natalie Moon Boyd.
The Roadrunners rallied to tie the set at 9-9 and then there were four ties before Rosamond took a 17-16 lead for good.
Rosamond clinched set point on a kill by senior Amber Jordan, on the sixth set point for the Roadrunners. Jordan had three kills in the set for Rosamond and senior Kylee Eubanks-Hemme had two kills.
The two teams exchanged leads at the start of the second set where there were 15 lead changes.
Rosamond took the lead for good at 21-20 and got a block by Collette and an ace by junior setter Reese Ullrich down the stretch to clinch the win. Collette had a kill and three blocks in the set, while Cal City junior Cecilia Foster had two kills and a block.
“I don’t think we were quite as intense as we were on Tuesday,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Morris said. “I still feel that we really played a team game and I think that’s been our strength this entire season. We can really play out of system, so if our setter gets a ball somebody else sets the ball. If one of our other passers passes it, someone else hits it. We are really good at doing stuff out of system. Of course, we want it to be pass, set, hit, but we do all kinds of other stuff. I think that’s definitely been an advantage.
“If you look back at our stats for the whole year, different games, different people step up. Most of my hitters are similar. We’ll have 10 kills, nine kills, eight kills, so they’re all right there. I think that’s a huge advantage. That way if someone is off one night, we still have all the rest of them. I think that showed again tonight. We just play a team game and that’s really nice.”
After two quick lead changes at the start of the third set, it appeared Rosamond was seizing control of the set, leading by as many as four points, 6-2 on a block by Collette and 7-3, before the Ravens rallied to tie the set at 8-8.
Cal City took a 9-8 lead on a kill by Lorina Rodarte and did not relinquish the advantage, pulling away to clinch the set and send the match to a fourth set.
Boyd and Foster both finished with three kills and a block in the third set. Jordan had three kills and a block, Eubanks-Hemme had three kills and Collette had three kills and two blocks.
“What I tell them is they are an extremely good team,” California City coach Shane Moore said. “I pointed out what each of them did well tonight. Then I pointed out the things that cause us to not win. Trying not to hit it into the net. Trying not to serve out. Trying not to have a bad pass. Then that happens. They hit it into the net. They serve it out. They have a bad pass. It’s the trying not to lose is what gets them. When they go to play to win, they’re a very good team. We just have to be more consistent with being aggressive instead of playing timid.”
Rosamond quickly took momentum back in the match, taking the early lead against California City to start the fourth set, jumping out to a 3-0 lead and never trailing in the set.
“This team kind of does that,” Morris said. “Even the other night when we played Mammoth, we were way down and we would just make a bolt and come back. I think it’s just the fight. They just really want this. Most of them are seniors and they know this is their last year and they just have fight in them. They just don’t roll over.”
The Roadrunners built the first double-digit lead of the match in the fourth set and needed seven set and match points before clinching the victory. Collette had four kills in the fourth set and Jordan had two blocks. Boyd had seven kills for the Ravens.
Rosamond senior libero Alexy Finch finished with 39 digs and four aces in the match, Jordan had 10 kills and one block, Collette had nine kills and six blocks, Eubanks-Hemme added seven kills, seven digs and one ace, junior Ashlynn Wyckhuyse added three kills, Ullrich had nine assists and two aces and junior setter Samantha Hufford added 15 assists and one ace.
“We saw in ourselves how hard we played against Mammoth and we’re all good teams in our league, but we know that we could take them for sure,” said Collette, a third-year varsity player. “Mammoth is the No. 1 team in our league and we are comparable. That’s what we have to think about. Yes, we might have lost the game, but we pushed it to five. We made them work for that win, just as much as we worked for our points.”
Rosamond was coming off a tough five-set loss to first-place Mammoth on Tuesday, when the Roadrunners had match point in the fifth set, but watched as the Huskies rallied for the victory to remain undefeated in league. Rosamond will play at Mammoth in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 20. Mammoth went undefeated to win the league title last year.
Tuesday’s match marked the start of the second half of the season.
Rosamond won the first meeting against Cal City, in five sets on Sept. 6, 25-21, 25-27, 24-26, 25-16, 15-7.
Boyd led the Ravens with 18 kills and Foster added 13 kills. Sophomore Makayla Haggins finished with 41 assists and junior Marai Guinyard had 21 digs.
“I applaud their integrity,” Shane Moore said. “They call their own touches and they call their own nets.”
California City will host Desert on Tuesday, when Rosamond hosts Frazier Mountain.
