Girls Volleyball | High Desert League: Rosamond 3, Cal City 1

’Runners top Ravens

Rosamond wins in four to sweep series

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team played to its strengths on Thursday night against California City.

The Roadrunners used a balanced effort and strategic hitting to defeat the Ravens in four sets, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, in a High Desert League match at Rosamond High School.

