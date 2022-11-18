 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball | AVHS 7th Annual Hunter Dodge Classic

’Runners take tourney crown

Rosamond mounts comeback against longtime rival Desert

LANCASTER — The final shot of the 7th Annual Hunter Dodge Classic at Antelope Valley High School bounced on the rim three times before falling out on Thursday night.

The missed 3-pointer as time expired by Desert senior Derek Pangilinan gave the Rosamond boys basketball team a 55-53 victory in the tournament championship game.

