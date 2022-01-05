ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team entered Tuesday night’s game against first-place Bishop knowing it was a big game.
Unfortunately, the Roadrunners didn’t play with the sense of urgency with league supremacy on the line.
That was for the first half, at least.
Whatever the temperature was in the gym, somebody turned it up an additional 10 degrees in the second half, seemingly heating up Rosamond as it turned up its defensive pressure in the final 16 minutes.
What was a competitive game in the first half, turned out to be a laugher as the Roadrunners ran away from the Broncos in the second half en route to a 56-36 victory at Rosamond High School.
The Roadrunners outscored the Broncos 33-11 in the second half.
“In the second half, we started to press and once we saw they were folding under pressure, it seemed to motivate us even more. We knew coming in they were going to be a tough team,” Rosamond head coach John Moncibais said. “Tonight, was a good win for us. I’m really proud of the guys.”
With the victory, the Roadrunners kept their perfect record to start the season intact as they improved to 9-0 and 2-0 in the High Desert League. The Broncos dropped to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in league.
Rosamond trailed 25-23 at halftime as it seemed lethargic with its shooting and defensive pressure. Bishop took advantage with a 9-0 run in the second quarter to grab a 19-15 lead, while outscoring the Roadrunners 15-8 in the quarter.
“We definitely came out slow tonight and we had to make some adjustments,” Rosamond’s Aaron Blake said. “We just had to get in a rhythm offensively and defensively. We wanted them to play our game. This is kind of a big victory because we wanted to keep our winning streak going.”
Blake and Sebastian Borrego led all scorers with 13 points each. Alex Gonzalez and Moses Wright each added nine points for the Roadrunners and teammate Garrett Kofahl finished with eight.
Blake and the Roadrunners finally made Bishop play their game. Rosamond used a stingy full-court pressure defense, which was an enigma for the Broncos as they had 12 turnovers in the third quarter.
Bishop could not figure out the riddle of the Roadrunners’ press the remainder of the second half, as shots were hard to come by for the Broncos. In all, Bishop committed 21 turnovers, 17 of those coming in the second half.
“We just started way too slow. Our tempo was definitely off, but in the second half our shots were falling,” Borrego said. “In the second half, we slowed them down with our defense. This was a good win for us.”
While Rosamond continued to extend its lead, the Broncos’ offense fell into a lull. The Roadrunners held Bishop to just three field goals in the second half and one in the third quarter, as they outscored their opponent 15-3 in the third quarter to take a 38-28 lead.
Instead of doing the things that seemingly worked in the first half, the Broncos just continued to jack up 3-pointers, which they didn’t hit. Overall, Bishop was 2-of-23 from beyond the arc. Rosamond, a normally good 3-point shooting team, struggled as well as it was only 5-of-26 from 3-point range. Borrego finished with two 3-pointers.
However, the Roadrunners hit the 3’s when they needed to. Wright netted a 3-pointer in the corner for Rosamond as it built a 46-31 lead with 4:41 remaining in the game.
Blake had his best quarter of the game in the fourth, as he finished with nine points. He consistently knifed through Bishop’s anemic defense for easy buckets.
“We were down by two at halftime, but we really stepped it up in the second half,” Moncibais said. “Allowing only 11 points in the second half was big for us. We won by 20 so I’m happy. They were the number one team in the division, and we were number two. Tonight, we saw who the better team was.”
One thing Moncibais said his team needs to fix, especially come playoff time, is the free-throw shooting percentage. Free-throw shooting has been the Achilles heel for the Roadrunners all season and once again they were dismal from the line, shooting just 17-of-35.
