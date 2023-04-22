’Runners rally past Ravens

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team showed resiliency in the bottom of the seventh inning of a High Desert League game against California City.
The Roadrunners trailed by four runs with one out before rallying for five runs for a 14-13 victory at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond senior Daniel Flores tied the game with a two-run single and scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs.
“Cal City just played outstanding,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “They probably played the best game we played in league so far, as far as how competitive they were.”
Rosamond (12-5, 6-0) remains undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the High Desert League, while California City falls to 11-8 and 4-4, fourth in league, and was two outs away from beating Rosamond for the first time in program history.
The Roadrunners scored five runs on two walks, two hit batters, an error and the lone single by Flores.
“Being patient at bat and not swinging away at any pitches, but just waiting for good pitches to come,” Wallis said. “Not striking out too much was good. Overall, just being patient and taking every opportunity we had to get on base and score. Flores always coming through for us. Got on third base and scored that run. He does that a lot.”
Rosamond sophomore Zane Adams started the bottom of the seventh with a walk, sophomore Nathan Sanchez drew a one out walk and senior leadoff batter Aaron Pelaez was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
Freshman Diego Delgado was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Sanchez scored on an errant pickoff attempt at third base, putting runners at second and third for Flores, who drilled a single to left to drive in two runs and tie the game.
“They showed a lot of resilience today, which (assistant) coach (Michael) Escobar mentioned in the past they might have got down, but they stayed in mentally and kept working,” Wallis said. “We definitely need to play better than we did today. They were definitely resilient and didn’t stop fighting. I just think Cal City, that’s an incredible game they played today.”
Flores stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored from third on a wild pitch to end the game, igniting a celebration by the Roadrunners at home plate.
“Beyond giving away a game like that, I couldn’t be more proud of how my boys played,” California City coach Shane Moore said. “That’s the best we’ve hit the ball all year, against Rosamond. Rosamond has the deepest pitching in our league and we hit their No. 1 and 2 pitchers well today. They didn’t give us those 13 runs. We were able to go out and hit around the park and do offensively what we haven’t done this year, against a good team. So I’m proud of them.
“Our defense is playing better. Ran the bases well. But in one phase, we didn’t play well and Rosamond took advantage of it. Coach runs a great program. He had his kids run out and hug our kids, because they know it’s hard on them. He runs a really good program, championship program. That mindset was the difference today. When they were down 13-9 in the bottom of the seventh inning, they believed they could win and our kids tightened up.”
Cal City took a 10-6 lead with five runs in the top of the fourth inning, on five hits. Cal City sophomore Blake Moore hit an RBI single, senior Cesar Vera hit an RBI double, junior Jeremiah Baker drove in two runs with a bloop single to right and senior Austin Toomer added a one-run single.
Rosamond chipped away at the lead with one run in the fourth, five and sixth innings.
Delgado scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, sophomore Gavin Ament scored on a bunt by junior Adrian Cruz in the fifth and Flores walked and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
“The game was tough,” Vera said. “From our mistake, I noticed when I was in pressure, I kind of choked a little bit. I kind of feel the pressure was on me.
“The next time we play this game I know what to do now. I know the right decisions I can make. I really can’t describe it right now, because I have all these emotions, all these feelings.”
Cal City scored three runs in the top of the seventh on three hits to take a 13-9 lead.
Cal City sophomore Joshua Baiza hit an RBI single, Blake Moore drove in junior leadoff batter Henry Ramsey with a sacrifice fly to center field and Vera hit an RBI double.
“That’s what makes it so tough, knowing that we never beat this team before and to find out that we put it up there,” said Vera, a second-year varsity player. “We were the better team in the game. Knowing that we didn’t win kind of sucks, but we know we’re better. It also sucks being a senior and never being able to play again. This game, knowing we still lost is the hardest thing in the world, because I know I won’t get that back, but these youngsters will.”
The Ravens jumped out with three runs in the top of the first, with Ramsey setting the tone with a leadoff triple, Baiza followed with a single and Blake Moore doubled. Vera and junior Jack Moore drove in runs with ground balls.
Flores drove in a run for Rosamond in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly and finished 3-for-3 at the plate for the Roadrunners.
Baiza hit an RBI single in the second and Ramsey scored on a fielder’s choice in the second for the Ravens.
Rosamond took a 6-5 lead with five runs on three hits in the second inning.
Pelaez hit a two-run double, as did Flores and senior Michael Sanchez hit an RBI single.
Pelaez went 2-for-4, as Rosamond was outhit 16-8, but Rosamond batters drew nine walks and were hit three times, while Cal City drew four walks.
“That’s the worst game we’ve pitched in a long time,” Shane Moore said. “We struggled pitching. Even Blake Moore, he held them to three unearned runs the first time we played them. He came out and struggled today. That was probably his worst outing of the year. Still did well. Still had the lead. Everybody else that came in, we just struggled throwing strikes. We were just trying to find someone that could throw it across the plate and get it home. They tightened up.
“Cal City High School has never beat Rosamond in baseball and they knew this. So I think when we had victory in our grasp, I just really think they tightened up. We just have a lot of young kids on our team that were just in a situation they’ve never been in before. We kind of lost our composure.”
Blake Moore gave up eight runs on seven hits and five walks and struck out six in five innings.
Ament threw 3.2 innings starting on the mound for Rosamond, striking out six and giving up 10 runs on 11 hits and one walk.
Rosamond senior reliever Elias Lina threw 3.1 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks and struck out five.
“Obviously you can see this is hard on these kids, which is good, because you want them to have losses like this hurt and grow from them,” Shane Moore said.
The Ravens have had the best season in program history, eclipsing the 2018 team that finished 9-14 and third in the High Desert League.
Cal City beat Boron for the first time in program history on Tuesday and beat Kern Valley for the second time ever last Friday.
“They are doing things that have never been done with this program,” Shane Moore said. “Traditionally, Cal City baseball has been the doormat of the league and one of the things I told them, ‘We put the rest of the league on notice, even with the loss today, that we’re here and we’re going to be in the top half of the league.’ We just need that little bit extra. It just takes that little bit extra to finish a game like that. That’s where we’re still learning, is to learn to win a game like that. Rosamond’s been there before and it showed today.”
Rosamond won at Cal City 3-1 on March 21 in the first meeting between the two teams.
There are three weeks remaining in the High Desert League regular season.
Rosamond will host Frazier Mountain on Tuesday, while Cal City hosts Desert.
