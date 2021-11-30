’Runners pull away from Falcons in 2nd half

PALMDALE — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated Palmdale 54-27 in a non-league game on Monday.
“It’s never easy playing that first game back after Thanksgiving break,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “Palmdale played great defense and made us take some really tough shots in the first half. The second half was much better for us as we were able to spread the floor a bit more and take better shots.”
Rosamond senior guard Melonie Martinez scored all 12 of her points in the second half off of four 3-pointers, while freshman guard Kiley Perez added 11 points with three 3s and senior forward Mylove Griffin contributed eight points.
“When Melonie and Kiley shoot like they did in the second half it makes it easier for the rest of the team to get those quality looks that coaches look for,” Armstrong said.
The Roadrunners (3-1) play host to Burroughs (Ridgecrest) at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Falcons (2-4) open Golden League play against Quartz Hill today at home.
