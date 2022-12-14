 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

’Runners open HDL with win over Ravens

  • 0

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team worked around some injuries to defeat California City 3-1 in Tuesday’s High Desert League opener.

Alexy Finch recorded a goal and an assist for the Roadrunners (2-5, 1-0 HDL), while Alysia Rico and Virginia Reyes scored a goal apiece and Daniella Ponce added an assist. Kylee Eubanks-Hemme recorded two saves.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.