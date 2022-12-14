’Runners open HDL with win over Ravens

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team worked around some injuries to defeat California City 3-1 in Tuesday’s High Desert League opener.
Alexy Finch recorded a goal and an assist for the Roadrunners (2-5, 1-0 HDL), while Alysia Rico and Virginia Reyes scored a goal apiece and Daniella Ponce added an assist. Kylee Eubanks-Hemme recorded two saves.
“This was an all around team win,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Literally every girl contributed. We are dealing with some injuries and had some younger players step up huge.
“Amber Conway is a girl we pulled up from the JV team and will definitely stay with us. She has played amazing, defensively, since being pulled up and will only get better.”
Rosamond plays host to Frazier Mountain on Thursday, while California City (2-3-1, 0-1) plays Mammoth on Saturday.
PALMDALE — The Lancaster girls basketball team picked up its first Golden League win of the season on Tuesday with a 49-6 victory over Palmdale.
Mya Colquitt led the Eagles (4-7, 1-4 GL) with 12 points, while Alena Wilson and Dice Sinclair added 11 points apiece and Amaya Smith scored nine.
“It’s our first league win, stops the bleeding for a little bit, and now we just have to focus on Littlerock on Thursday,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said. “I’m very proud of my girls. We’re going to keep pushing in the right direction.”
Randi Waddles led the Falcons (2-5, 1-4) with four points.
“She played a real good game,” Price said.
Lancaster plays host to Littlerock on Thursday, while Palmdale plays host to Antelope Valley.
Knight 62, Antelope Valley 24
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 62-24 in a Golden League game on Tuesday.
Amia Tate led the Hawks (7-3, 4-1 GL) with 32 points, including four 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Knight’s Riley Asp recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Alia Tate scored eight points with seven rebounds, four assists and six steals.
The Hawks amassed 49 rebounds as a team as well as 15 steals.
Knight’s Dimetria Johnson had nine rebounds to go with her four points, two assists and three steals, while Oluwatosin Sunday scored one point with five rebounds and two steals, Asha Fudge scored two points with four rebounds and one steal, Isabel Aguilar picked up two points with one rebound and one steal and Quinia Harris contributed with five rebounds and one steal.
Knight plays at Quartz Hill on Thursday. The two teams are tied for second in Golden League play.
Antelope Valley (1-7, 1-4) plays at Palmdale on Thursday.
