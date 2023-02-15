’Runners move on

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team admitted to sufferring from nervousness at the start of Tuesday’s playoff game against East Bakersfield.
A lot of the Rosamond players were making their playoff debut in a CIF-Central Section Division V first-round game.
The Roadrunners were able to overcome their playoff jitters, leading the entire game and holding on for a 43-36 victory over East Bakersfield at Rosamond High School.
“It’s good to get our nerves out in a home game, right in front of a home crowd against a good squad, a good school,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “We have three freshmen. It’s the first time they’ve experienced a playoff game at the high school level and I definitely saw it in them. I had a little pep talk with them. It was good for them to play against a good squad and get a win. I could just see their face at the end of the game, just stress relief. I think they really understand. They’ve been coming through for us all year. It’s just another notch in their belt.”
Rosamond (22-7) will play at No. 4 seed Coalinga in a second-round game on Thursday.
“As a team, I think we played pretty well,” Rosamond senior team captain Amber Jordan said. “There was a lot of turnovers, first-round jitters, that we could have avoided, but I think we’ve got that nervousness out for next round.
“Definitely, because they’ve never been in a playoff environment before, but I will have to say they played very well and a lot of it was definitely me, because I put a lot of pressure on myself, knowing it’s my last year. I actually think they did well. That’s definitely a lot of the pressure and also not knowing what my next step is, but I definitely think we played well as a team.”
Despite the playoff jitters, the Roadrunners jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead to start the game and a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Jordan converted a fast-break layup with two minutes and 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter to give Rosamond a 14-6 lead.
Jordan scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 14 points.
“I definitely feel we did better second half,” Rosamond freshman Abigail Cardoza said. “We had a few mistakes that weren’t necessary at all, but I feel we picked it up at the end. Definitely going into a playoff game, wanting the W at the end, of course there was a lot nervousness, but I feel that once we got into the game in the second half, we knew what we were doing. We knew we were going to take the win and we just played as a team.
“Since I’m a freshman, first playoff game I’ve ever been in with this amazing team, I feel like we’ve pushed through all my nervousness. I take a lot of trust in my team. They’re always putting me out there, like ‘You’re going to do good.’ Giving me pointers. I feel like it’s just a team effort, in our confidence.”
Cardoza scored eight points in the second quarter, when Rosamond was outscored 11-10, taking a 27-22 lead at halftime. Cardoza finished with 13 points.
Rosamond outscored East Bakersfield 11-7 in the third quarter, as Jordan scored six points, giving the Roadrunners a 38-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blades outscored Rosamond 7-5 in the fourth quarter, cutting the Roadrunners’ lead to 41-36 with 20 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by East Bakersfield junior Diamond Foreman, who scored a game-high 24 points.
East Bakersfield (10-19) finished fourth in the South Yosemite Mountain League.
Cardoza had a steal and layup after Foreman’s 3-pointer, giving the Roadrunners a seven-point lead.
“It was a lot of bodies, but they did good,” Cardoza said of the Blades’ defense. “We pushed through more. Good defense, but better offense.”
East Bakersfield used aggressive, pressure defense to stay in the game, but the Roadrunners countered with several players able to dribble or pass through the pressure.
“Just being able to recognize the pressure and not panicking when it gets to you,” Armstrong said. “I think we showed moments of that. I’m pretty confident going forward they will be able to make that adjustment, because they were in the second half. We talked about it and showed it to them, recognizing that pressure is coming and not panicking.”
Rosamond junior Rihanna Williams finished with nine points, freshman Sianna Fernandez-Hayes had four points and freshman Ariel Cain added three points.
The Roadrunners have advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, every year Jordan has been on the varsity team.
“I definitely want to take it all this year,” Jordan said. “I think our team can do it, more than any other team we’ve had in the past. I just think we need to get over the jitters and the nervousness, I would say.”
The Roadrunners won the High Desert League title, finishing 12-2 in league play, for its first league championship in two years. Rosamond had a streak of three consecutive league titles snapped last season, when it finished third in the HDL.
“I think it starts with our senior,” Armstrong said of Jordan. “Just working hard and pushing all the young ones. The younger kids and players can look up to such a great leader, captain in Amber. I think it’s her work ethic and her attitude, positive attitude that’s rubbed off on everybody. I’ve seen more growth out of freshmen than I ever have, because they want to work hard for her. They don’t want to let her down. She’s always there to pick them up when they make a mistake in practice or whatever. It starts with Amber.”
Coalinga defeated Bishop 48-29 in a first-round game on Tuesday. Bishop (16-7) finished fourth in the High Desert League.
