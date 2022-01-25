’Runners in sole possession of first

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team defeated Desert 64-56 to take sole possession of first place in the High Desert League in front of a packed crowd on Monday night.
The Roadrunners (12-0, 5-0 HDL) and the Scorpions (11-3, 7-1) both came into the game undefeated in league play.
Rosamond, which also kept its season undefeated record intact, led 29-22 at halftime and 48-37 entering the fourth quarter. Desert outscored Rosamond 19-16 in the final frame, but the Roadrunners had a comfortable cushion and held on for the win.
“It was an awesome game,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said. “On both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively, it was just great.”
Senior Alex Gonzalez led the Roadrunners with 16 points and six assists, while senior Garrett Kofahl recorded 15 points and nine rebounds and freshman Moses Wright contributed with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Sophomore Boden Williams led the Scorpions with a game-high 25 points, while junior Derek Pangilinan followed with 20 points.
Monday’s contest started a long week for the Roadrunners as they travel to Frazier Mountain today, at Kern Valley on Wednesday, at Bishop on Friday and play host to California City on Saturday.
Desert, which currently doesn’t have a home court, plays host to California City today and to Kern Valley on Friday with both games at Boron High School.
Girls Basketball
Rosamond 53, Desert 28
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team stayed tied atop the High Desert League standings with a 53-28 victory over Desert on Monday.
Junior Amber Jordan led the Roadrunners (11-6, 4-0 HDL) with 15 points, while senior Carolina Alameda and sophomore Reese Ullrich put in 10 points apiece.
“It was a good win to start off a very long week,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “I am super proud of Amber Jordan as she led the team in rebounds and scoring. Reese was once again matched up against the other team’s best player and played relentless defense all night. Carolina played all five positions and was as reliable as ever down the stretch.
“I see this team maturing so much as the season goes on. After the game, the girls talked about getting better after each game, which is something coaches love to hear. Hopefully this win is a catalyst for continual growth and a strong playoff push.”
Like the boys team, the Rosamond girls also have a packed schedule this week with four more games to play beginning at Frazier Mountain today.
Desert (2-7, 1-4) plays host to California City today at Boron.
Highland 52, Knight 43
PALMDALE — The Knight and Highland girls basketball teams played a tight first half, but the Bulldogs started to pull away in the second half for a 52-43 victory and a stronger hold on first place in the Golden League.
The Bulldogs (15-9, 10-0 GL) led by two at halftime, 24-22, but outscored the Hawks (7-7, 7-3) in the third quarter, 15-10, to take a seven-point lead into the final frame.
Senior Blessing McBride led Knight with 12 points and added eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Sophomore Amia Tate led the Hawks in rebounds with 12, while adding six points and three assists.
Highland did no report its stats.
The Bulldogs play host to Lancaster today, while the Hawks play at Littlerock.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 4, Desert 0
ROSAMOND — Rosamond girls soccer player Alexy Finch scored all four of her team’s goals in a 4-0 victory over Desert on Monday.
Finch, who leads the team with 11 goals this season, was assisted by Daisy Perez twice, while Burgundy Davison and Vanessa Ponce each added an assist.
“I appreciate all my teammates,” Finch said. “I wouldn’t be able to have any of the opportunities I have without these girls. We started progressing as a team and moving as team and you can definitely see the results on the field. I’m so lucky to be playing with these amazing girls.”
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Regan Novak split time in the goal, picking up two saves each for the combined shutout.
The Roadrunners (3-2-1, 3-1-1 High Desert League) play host to Frazier Mountain today, while the Scorpions (2-6, 1-3) play host to Kern Valley on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.