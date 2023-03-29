’Runners hold on for win

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team was able to play 11 games before starting High Desert League play on March 21.
So when the Roadrunners faced defending league champion Bishop on Tuesday, Rosamond had a chance for its defense and offense to gel.
The Roadrunners jumped out to a four-run lead and stopped a Bishop rally in the top of the seventh inning, holding on for a 5-4 league victory at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond improved to 8-5 overall and 2-0 in league, while Bishop dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league, as the Broncos had several of their games canceled or postponed due to weather, including a tournament in Nevada and a doubleheader.
“We played good,” Rosamond senior Daniel Flores said. “We’ve just got to finish at the end. We played good all around.
“Last inning is always nail bitting, against Bishop especially. They always come back somehow. Today we held them. We got the win.”
Flores got the Roadrunners off to a quick start.
After Rosamond senior Aaron Pelaez reached on a dropped fly ball to lead off the bottom of the first inning, Flores hit a two-run home run to left-center field.
“We’re starting off good, way better than last year,” said Flores, a four-year varsity player. “Our bats are going. Our defense is amazing. We’re very defense heavy, that’s really good.”
Rosamond sophomore starting pitcher Gavin Ament struck out three Bishop batters in the top of the first inning.
“It was a team win and team effort,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “Everybody contributed, even the dugout. Obviously a great hit by Flores to get us started, the home run.
“Ament did a good job keeping them down to two runs for five innings.”
Rosamond added a run in the second and third innings.
Ament drew a walk to lead off the second, sophomore Zane Adams followed with a bunt single, just beating the throw to first, and junior Adrian Cruz hit a bloop single down the first-base line, driving in Ament.
“We’ve still got a lot to do,” said Ament, a second-year varsity player. “We’ve got a lot of improvements to work on, but I think we’re heading in a good direction, to be able to win this year.
“Normally we play them later in the season, so it’s weird to play them early like we did today.”
Rosamond freshman Diego Delgado singled to lead off the third inning, Flores reached on an error and senior Elias Luna reached on a fielder’s choice, as Delgado was thrown out at third.
Ament drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Adams, who drew a walk to force home Flores and give the Roadrunners a 4-0 lead.
The Broncos cut the deficit in half with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Bishop senior Albert Cano reached on a one-out error and senior Reese Dondero hit a bad-hop single over Flores at shortstop. Cano reached on an errant pickoff attempt at first and Bishop senior Caleb Gillem hit an RBI single with two outs.
“We were pretty solid,” Ament said. “Some things we can’t control, like the blooper over second, can’t control the bad hop. Great defense overall.
“I was pretty locked in. I knew that they were a great hitting team. I had to stay out of the zone, use a lot of off speed, which works pretty good.”
Ament struck out nine in five innings, giving up two hits and three walks.
“They were definitely adjusting,” Ament said. “I realized they started to lay off the off speed, so I tried going with more fastballs. I was more high. It was hard to adjust, once they started hitting.”
Rosamond added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead, that proved to be the winning run.
Rosamond freshman Jeremiah Covarrubias reached on an error to lead off the seventh and Pelaez followed by getting hit by a pitch on the helmet for his second straight at-bat. Pelaez had words for the Bishop reliever who hit him for the second time, before he went to first.
The Broncos turned a 6-4-3 double play and then intentionally walked Flores.
Luna made Bishop pay for pitching around Flores, following with an RBI single. Flores was tagged out at home trying to score on the single, ending the inning.
“It means we’ve got a lot to improve, to finish playing the whole seven innings,” Flores said.
Bishop junior Noah Cathey and freshman Will Kemp drew back-to-back walks to lead off the seventh and senior leadoff batter Cain Omohondro hit an RBI single.
Flores took over on the mound with two runners on and no outs.
Bishop senior starting pitcher Riley Eropkin singled to load the bases with no outs and trailing by two.
Cano lined out to short and Dondero followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Kemp to tag and score from third, although he was nearly tagged out at home by Delgado on a relay throw.
Bishop junior Bodie Garcia drew a walk to load the bases with two outs, but he was forced out at second on a ground ball to end the game.
“I was definitely nervous because I knew the top of the lineup was coming up,” Ament said. “I just wanted to get the win.
“I think, overall, we’re doing good, but there’s a lot of minor things, like adjusting to off speed, adjusting to the velocity of the pitcher, and eliminate all of the errors.”
Bishop coach James Chase was pleased how his team was able to stay in the game and rally.
“I think that we did well, for the third game of the season,” Chase said. “We fought back. Got off to a slow start, but stayed in it. Kept our heads in it. Definitely didn’t lay down. Fought hard all the way to the end.
“Just staying focused at the plate and being patient.”
Besides a slew of postponements and cancelations, Bishop also had its practices affected by the weather.
“We originally, when we got a bunch of snow, we had two and a half weeks in the gym,” Chase said. “Normally we don’t ever have to go in the gym.”
Bishop will host Desert on Friday. The Broncos had just their second home game of the season last Friday, a 3-2 win over Mammoth to open league play.
“We’ve been fortunate to get a lot of preseason games,” Wallis said. “We’ve had a good preseason where we’ve played like 10 games.”
Wallis said the Roadrunners have had two games postponed due to weather, including its game at Frazier Mountain last Friday.
“Our field is green,” Wallis joked.
“It’s never like this,” Flores said of the weather. “It’s the first year the weather has been so weird. I’ve never had so many games canceled.”
Rosamond plays at Boron on Friday.
Bishop went undefeated to win the league title last season, as Rosamond and Mammoth tied for second with identical 10-4 league records.
Rosamond lost four starters and five or six players overall to graduation from last season.
Bishop and Rosamond shared the league title in 2019. The Roadrunners went undefeated in league in 2018 to win the league crown outright for the fourth consecutive season.
