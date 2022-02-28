’Runners get home game; Royals on road

The Rosamond boys basketball and Quartz Hill boys soccer teams’ seasons aren’t over yet.
Both squads earned berths in the CIF-State playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.
The Roadrunners (25-1) nearly completed an undefeated championship season, but lost to Garces Memorial, 61-51, in the CIF-Central Section Division 4 Finals on Thursday.
Rosamond earned the No. 5 seed in the CIF-State Division 5 Southern Regionals and will play host to No. 12 La Quinta in the first round on Tuesday.
La Quinta (19-11) lost to Riverside Prep, 67-48, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A semifinals.
Garces Memorial earned the No. 3 seed in Division 5 and is in the bottom half of the Southern bracket. The Roadrunners could get another shot at the Rams, if both teams reach the regional finals.
The Royals (14-5-4) lost to Artesia, 1-0 in overtime, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Finals on Saturday. Artesia got the golden goal just two minutes into overtime.
Quartz Hill earned the No. 7 seed in the CIF-State Division 4 Southern Regional bracket and will play at No. 2 Steele Canyon in the first round on Tuesday.
Steele Canyon (17-4) won the CIF-San Diego Division 3 championship with a 3-0 victory over Hilltop.
Artesia is the No. 6 seed in the bracket and will play at No. 3 Crawford on Tuesday.
If Artesia and Quartz Hill both win, they could meet in the next round, the regional semifinals, on Thursday.
