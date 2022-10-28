 Skip to main content
Girls Volleyball | CIF-Central Section Division 5 Second Round | Washington Union 3, Rosamond 0

’Runners fall to Washington Union in 2nd round of playoffs

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team ran into a familiar nemesis on Thursday night: the second round of the playoffs.

The Roadrunners have never advanced past the second round in the postseason and the affliction continued, as Rosamond lost in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 to Washington Union in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 second-round match at Rosamond High School.

