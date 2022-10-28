’Runners fall to Washington Union in 2nd round of playoffs

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team ran into a familiar nemesis on Thursday night: the second round of the playoffs.
The Roadrunners have never advanced past the second round in the postseason and the affliction continued, as Rosamond lost in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 to Washington Union in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 second-round match at Rosamond High School.
“We’ve never made it past the second round,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Morris said. “It’s our curse.”
The Roadrunners finish the season with a 22-12-1 overall record.
“We just fell apart,” Morris said. “If everything could go wrong in one day, it was today. It just crumbled. It was really disappointing, because we did have such a successful season.
“I watched these girls play volleyball from sixth grade up and to end on a night like this, is definitely disappointing.”
The Roadrunners, with eight seniors on the team, took the loss hard, with many on the team overcome with emotions after the match.
“It barely hit me until today,” Rosamond senior Amber Jordan said. “It definitely hurts and I’m going to miss this sport a lot.
“I feel like we had a really good season, probably one of the best seasons I’ve ever had in any sport. I feel that the talent on the team was very equally spread out. It wasn’t just one player that did it all.”
Morris said many of the Roadrunners have been playing together since youth sports.
“I add with all the seniors, they’ve all, but one, played from sixth grade on,” Morris said. “They’ve been playing together for a long time. With Rosamond being a small community any ways, they’ve all played AYSO. They’ve played youth basketball. They’ve played Little League. They’re definitely like sisters. We talk a lot how our volleyball team is like a family and it truly is. They love like sisters and they fight like sisters.”
Rosamond senior Kylee Eubanks-Hemme said the bond the players had is what made them have a successful season.
“This season, I think we did really well,” Eubanks-Hemme said. “We put up such a great fight. This is some of the best volleyball I think I’ve ever played with this team. We’ve done so good. We were just a team this year. Everybody had everybody’s back. We were all out there for each other. There was nobody that was out there for themselves.
“We all were definitely a family this year, so it really stinks.”
Rosamond had finished third in the High Desert League and were the No. 4 seed in the division.
Rosamond defeated North in four sets, 14-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-21 in a first-round match on Tuesday.
Washington Union set the tone in the first set, leading the entire set, taking a 10-5 lead.
Jordan had five kills and two blocks in the first set, senior Kaedance Collette had two blocks and a kill, senior Alyssa Cowart had two blocks, senior Madison Moore had a kill and a block and Eubanks-Hemme had an ace and a block.
“They were definitely a really good team,” Eubanks-Hemme said. “They did really well at controlling the ball always and they stayed in system a lot. They did really well.
“I feel like we were a little rocky, but we were getting it together. We just came up a little short tonight. A couple of miscommunications.”
The Panthers broke a tie in the second set to take a 5-4 lead and never trailed again.
Eubanks-Hemme had three kills in the second set, Moore had two kills and Collette had a block.
Washington Union carried its momentum into the third set, jumping out to an 8-1 lead and never trailed. Washington senior Aryam Munoz had a kill on set and match point.
Eubanks-Hemme had three kills, Collette and Moore both had a block and sophomore Kiley Perez had a kill.
“We definitely could have beat them, but they were a tough team,” Jordan said.
Washington Union (22-12-2) advances to the semifinals and will play at No. 1 seed McFarland on Tuesday. McFarland (21-8) beat Wasco in straight sets in the second round on Thursday.
Washington Union finished in a three-way tie in the Tri-County Sequoia League, which had two teams in higher divisions.
