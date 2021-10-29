’Runners fall in quarters

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team watched another team celebrate its deepest run in its program history on Thursday night.
The Roadrunners lost to Wasco in four sets, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18 in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal match at Rosamond High School.
The Roadrunners (16-9-2) matched the deepest playoff run in program history. Rosamond advanced to the second round two years ago.
Wasco (15-12-1) is making its first appearance in the semifinals and will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal match between Arvin and Reedley.
“It’s always tough to lose, but at least when you lose to a tough team and you fought with them the whole time, you can hold your head up and say ‘We played good volleyball. It didn’t end up our way at the end, but we played good volleyball,’” Rosamond coach Rebecca Eubanks said.
The Tigers led for almost the entire first set, eventually building a double-digit lead, 21-11, and Wasco junior Sarah Cobb sealed the victory with a block on set point.
Although the Tigers jumped out to an early lead in the second set, leading by as many as nine points, 16-7, the Roadrunners rallied and took a 23-22 lead on a block by Rosamond junior Madison Moore.
“The one thing I really appreciate about this team is they don’t give up, even in the last set when we were down by quite a few, we still fought and made them fight to the very end of the game,” Eubanks said. “That’s one really encouraging thing about this team and we’re all juniors and sophomores. We had one senior, so I’m getting the whole team back basically, except for her. So that’s really encouraging.
“Next year will be our final product with this group.”
The two teams traded leads twice before Rosamond junior outside hitter Kylee Eubanks-Hemme clinched the win for the Roadrunners with a kill on set point.
“I think we played really well,” Eubanks-Hemme said. “I think we really came together in the second set and we just fought really hard and I’m just proud of the way we played tonight.
“They were a good team.”
The Roadrunners rode the momentum of the tiebreaker victory in the second set and jumped out to an early lead in the third set, 4-1 on a kill by Eubanks-Hemme.
The Tigers rallied to tie the set and there were three more ties before Wasco took an 11-10 lead it would not relinquish.
The Roadrunners cut the deficit to one, 23-22, but the Tigers scored back-to-back points to clinch the set.
There were eight ties at the beginning of the fourth set before Wasco took a 10-9 lead and eventually led by as many as 10 points, 24-14.
Eubanks-Hemme led the Roadrunners with eight kills, Moore had six kills, junior Amber Jordan had seven kills and two stuff blocks and junior Kaedance Collette had five kills and six stuff blocks.
Rosamond sophomore setter Reese Ullrich had 32 assists and two aces and junior Alexy Finch and junior Aris Vargas both had two aces apiece.
“I’m proud of just how much we’ve grown this season and how we’ve come together. We did really well,” Eubanks-Hemme said. “We’ve all improved so much.
“We’re all very looking forward to next year.”
Rosamond was the No. 2 seed in the division and finished third in the High Desert League, with an 8-3 record and behind first-place Mammoth (10-0) and second-place Bishop (12-2).
Wasco coach Millie Alvarado and the rest of her team were overcome with emotions following the victory.
Alvarado has been coaching the team for 23 years and this is the furthest the Tigers have advanced in the playoffs.
“After COVID, the girls have worked so hard and they lost a season last year, to just come back and play so hard, to have a season and now to win a second playoff game,” Alvarado said. “All their hard work, effort and passion has paid off.
“I’m extremely proud of how they executed everything we have been practicing. They bought in to our philosophy and they’re naturally talented. We just have to put all the pieces together. We’re the fortunate ones as coaches, to be able to coach them.”
