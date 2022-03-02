’Runners fall at State

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team had another rally fall short and with it the Roadrunners’ postseason.
Rosamond trailed for most of the CIF State Boys Basketball Division 5 Southern Regional First Round game against La Quinta on Tuesday night.
The Roadrunners tied the game with one minute and 45 seconds remaining, but did not score again and lost to La Quinta 65-59 at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond finishes the season with a 25-2 record.
“It definitely hurt losing,” Rosamond senior Sebastian Borrego said. “We were doing good and all of a sudden we just went downhill.
“I feel that what we accomplished was good, but I felt we should have done more. We had the ability to do more. We just didn’t.”
The Roadrunners went into the CIF-Central Section Division 4 Championship game undefeated on the season, before losing to Garces Memorial 61-51 on Thursday, a loss that may have lingered for Rosamond.
“I for sure thought we could have played way better than we did, especially after that first loss,” Rosamond senior Alex Gonzalez said. “After not losing at all during the season and then losing in CIF, I think that really took a dent in everybody. It really hurt everybody, obviously, and then today they just thought ‘It doesn’t really matter. We’re just out here to play.’”
Rosamond went 22-0 during the regular season, including going undefeated to win the High Desert League title, and earn the No. 1 seed in the Central Section Divison 4 playoffs.
“To go undefeated in league and throughout the whole season, I don’t think anybody has ever done that,” Gonzalez said. “It was a great accomplishment, but obviously we wanted bigger things, but we weren’t able to accomplish that.”
The Roadrunners won another three games to advance to their first championship game since winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A championship in 2008.
“We didn’t play to our full potential,” said Rosamond senior Garett Kofahl, a third-year varsity player. “I don’t know what was going on the last couple of weeks with us. We haven’t been playing 100 percent.
“We did our best today, I guess. I love my teammates. This is my last game with them today. It’s hurtful, but on to the next. Next chapter.”
Borrego led the Roadrunners with 14 points, Wright had 13 and Gonzalez finished with 12 points. Blake and Kofahl both finished with seven points apiece and senior Seth Brown had six.
Rosamond took an early lead against La Quinta.
Rosamond freshman Moses Wright gave the Roadrunners an 8-5 lead on a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game.
But La Quinta junior Lamson Nguyen hit one of his two 3-pointers in the first quarter that tied the game.
The Aztecs (20-11) led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter.
“I know, for sure, we started off slow once again, which was not good,” said Gonzalez, a second-year varsity player. “We need to start off quick. We need to be on the ball, but obviously we couldn’t do that.
“Kind of felt that some players were just playing just for themselves. They thought it was already over.”
Although the Aztecs built a double-digit lead in the second quarter, the Roadrunners rallied in the final minutes and outscored La Quinta 13-11 in the second, but trailed 32-30 at halftime.
“I felt like our intensity wasn’t like it normally is,” said Borrego, a third-year varsity player. “After that loss, we felt down. Normally everybody wants to score and nobody was trying to score. We didn’t really have many options on offense, because no one wanted the ball.
“Then our defense wasn’t doing as well as it normally does, which also messed up our tempo and our rhythm.”
La Quinta built a double-digit lead again in the third quarter, outscoring Rosamond 18-8 and led 50-38 going into the final quarter.
“We had a great practice yesterday,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said. “The kids came out and had nothing but positive energy and our shots just weren’t falling. There were just a lot of in and outs tonight.
“We stayed out of foul trouble. We hit our free throws. We made the adjustments we needed to to get back into the game. We just couldn’t get the offense going to get that lead.
“They gave it their all. We battled back when we had to and the better team won tonight.”
Rosamond outscored La Quinta 21-15 in the fourth quarter.
The Roadrunners cut the deficit to three, 54-51, with four minutes and 40 seconds remaining on a layup by junior Aaron Blake, but the Aztecs answered with one of their eight 3-pointers.
The Aztecs build an eight-point lead, 59-51 with 2:20 remaining before the Roadrunners rallied again.
Gonzalez hit one of his four 3-pointers with 2:10 remaining and Borrego hit a 3-pointer with 1:06 left to tie the game at 59-59.
Rosamond would go scoreless the rest of the game.
Tapia said it will probably take a while for the players to appreciate what they accomplished this season.
“Not only that, it’s going to be a rebuilding year for Rosamond,” he said. “We’re losing five seniors.
“We’ve got a good freshman class. A good core that’s coming up that’s played travel ball together, so hopefully the young kids can come in with the same hunger our boys had this year and we can run it back next year.”
Kofahl was satisfied the Roadrunners were able to exceed expectations.
“No one thought this would happen,” Kofahl said. “No one thought we would be in the position we are today. We made history this year. Rosamond never had an undefeated team. Our expectation for this year, we did better than we thought.”
The Aztecs had four players score in double figures and seven players score.
Lamson Nguyen led La Quinta with 16 points and senior Shuaib Tahir had 13.
La Quinta will play at Villanova Prep in a second-round game on Thursday. Villanova Prep defeated Central Valley Christian 62-57 on Tuesday.
The Aztecs lost to Riverside Prep 67-48 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A semifinals, the furthest La Quinta had advanced in the playoffs in at least 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.