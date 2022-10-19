EDWARDS AFB — The Rosamond girls volleyball team used a strong serving game to defeat Desert, 25-10, 25-6, 25-7, in a High Desert League match on Tuesday at Desert High School.
The Roadrunners (21-10-1, 10-3 HDL) recorded 24 aces as a team with each server picking up at least two aces apiece.
Madison Moore led the team with six aces and had two kills, while Amber Jordan picked up five aces, six kills and one block, Reese Ullrich added five aces and Samantha Hufford contributed four aces.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led the Roadrunners with seven kills and recorded six digs, while Kaedance Collette had two kills and three blocks and Alexy Finch picked up 17 digs.
“Our team doesn’t look toward one or two girls to contribute — on our team multiple girls contribute and that is what makes us a strong team,” Rosamond head coach Rebecca Morris said.
The Roadrunners finish league play on Thursday at Mammoth. They will enter the CIF-Central Section playoffs as the High Desert League’s third-place team. The CIF-CS brackets will be released on Friday.
Cal City 3, Kern Valley 0
LAKE ISABELLA — The California City girls volleyball team defeated Kern Valley in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13, in a High Desert League match on Tuesday at Kern Valley High School.
The Ravens’ middle attack started strong and wore the Broncs down as the match went on, despite Cal City losing middle blocker Ceci Foster to a rolled ankle in the first set.
“I was very proud of the girls, to overcome the adversity of Ceci going down,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “In that set, we had to put a non-middle blocker in that position and the girls made it work, which I was very impressed with.”
The Ravens (16-15, 7-6 HDL) were able to come up with an alternative rotation for the final two sets.
Elizabeth Lynch and Moon Boyd led Cal City with seven kills apiece, while Marai Guinyard recorded 14 digs and Makayla Haggins picked up 19 assists and seven aces, a couple of which came as she served out the match.
The Ravens are fourth in the High Desert League and have one more league match at home against Boron on Thursday.
The CIF-Central Section playoff brackets come out on Friday.
The Desert Christian girls volleyball team advanced to the first round of the playoffs after a 3-0 victory over Hawthorne in a CIF-Southern Section Division 8 wildcard match on Tuesday.
The Knights move on to play at No. 4-ranked Azusa in the first round on Thursday.
The Highland girls tennis team defeated Palmdale 14-4 in a Golden League match on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won six of nine singles sets without No. 1 singles player Isabella Bravo. Alondra Jimenez played No. 1 single and won two 6-0 sets, while No. 2 Annalyn Orlanda won 6-2, 6-0 and Ariana Valiente won two 6-0 sets at No. 3 singles.
Palmdale’s Sarahi Castro swept her three sets at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.
Highland’s Giselle Reyes and Isabel Ortiz teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 sweep at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Sierra Moses and Sara Flores also swept, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. The No. 3 team of Magdalena Castellanos and Xiomara X. won two 6-2 sets.
Palmdale picked up a 6-2 win in doubles.
Highland plays Quartz Hill in a fight for second place in league on Thursday, while Palmdale plays Lancaster at AVC.
