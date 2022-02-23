Royals win semis in OT

SANTA MONICA — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship game with a 1-0 victory in overtime against Crossroads on Tuesday in a semifinal match at Santa Monica Airport Field.
Quartz Hill senior Evan Kurian scored the game winner in overtime for the Royals.
The Royals (17-4-4) will host the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Quartz Hill will face the winner of today’s other semifinal match, between Artesia (21-1-1) and Desert Mirage (23-0-1). Desert Mirage is the No. 2 seed and Artesia is the No. 3 seed.
Quartz Hill has won all four playoff games by one goal.
The Royals started their playoff run with a victory over Pasadena-Poly on penalty kicks. The game was tied 1-1 before Quartz Hill won 5-4 in the shootout.
Quartz Hill won at Ontario 2-1 in the second round.
The Royals played their lone home game in the quarterfinals and defeated St. Margaret’s 1-0.
The Royals earned a home game for the championship match since they only had one home game in the previous four rounds.
Quartz Hill finished second in the Golden League this season.
Crossroads (14-3-2) won the Division 6 championship last season.
