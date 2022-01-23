QUARTZ HILL — The game between Rosamond and Quartz Hill was a win-win for both teams entering the final few weeks of the regular season.
The Roadrunners, who are a near lock for the playoffs, wanted a good test to gauge where they were at. While the Royals are just trying to get healthy and make a final push for a wild card berth as they currently sit near the middle of the Golden League standings.
Quartz Hill, playing without three starters and only seven players which suited up, was led by Malaiyah Paulk and Elysa Gregg, who scored 14 and 13 points respectively, as they Royals kept their playoff chances alive with a 52-37 victory over the Roadrunners, Saturday afternoon at Quartz Hill High School.
“They were gassed out there, and give credit to Rosamond, they kept pressing us and trying to wear us out,” Quartz Hill head coach Dean Miller said. “Considering everything we’ve been through, I’m proud of the girls. It’s been a roller coaster this season. We’re trying to get a wild-card spot and these games down the stretch are so important. Today everyone pitched in and did their job.”
The Royals (7-9) punched Rosamond in the mouth early and scored the first 18 of 22 points to jump out to an early 18-4 lead in the first quarter. During that span, the Roadrunners turned the ball over seven times, a common theme for both teams on the day.
The Roadrunners turned the ball over a total of 37 times. Quartz Hill didn’t take care of the ball much better as it committed 30 turnovers.
Rosamond (9-5) finally settled down and closed the quarter on a 10-4 run to close the gap, 22-14, after the first quarter.
“We left a lot of points out there,” Rosamond head coach Justin Armstrong said, speaking of his team’s turnovers. “These non-league games are good for us to learn from. Quartz Hill provided (full court) pressure that we don’t typically see (in our league). I’m happy we got to experience playing them because we can use this as a good teaching moment. Our girls know what they’re capable of. It’s just the speed of the Golden League is not something we’re used to. But it will be a character builder for us.”
The Roadrunners opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run to inch even closer as the Royals only led 22-20. Quartz Hill was able to weather the storm and kept Rosamond at arm’s length the rest of the quarter and led 38-27 at halftime.
“We knew we were going to be short-handed coming into this game, but we worked together as a team. There were times when we got really tired, but we were able to calm down,” Gregg said. “This was a good win for us. It was nice playing against people we grew up with. I thought we played really well today. Hopefully this will give us a boost the rest of the season.”
Neither team could find its offensive rhythm in the third quarter as both offenses were stagnant and went into a funk. Rosamond’s only field goal of the quarter came from Amber Jordan. The Royals got only three field goals, two by Gregg and the other from Paulk as Quartz Hill outscored the Roadrunner 6-2.
“I thought we weren’t working together as a team in the first quarter, but then we settled down and started picking it up,” Rosamond’s Melonie Martinez said. “We worked hard overall. This teaches us we still need to work hard and play even harder. This was a good game for us. They (Quartz Hill) played really good defense and they applied a lot of pressure to us. But we see where we’re at and hopefully this gives us momentum (moving forward).”
Rosamond kept the game close as it hovered around 10 to 12 points in the fourth, but two back-to-back buckets by Paulk ruined any attempted comeback and sealed the victory for the Royals.
Jordan led the Roadrunners with 12 points, 10 of those coming in the first half. Teammate Carolina Alameda finished with 10 points and Kiley Perez added six. Quartz Hill’s Mandy Frozina, who gave the Rosamond fits on the defensive end with her deft hands and numerous steals, added finished with eight points. Giselle Nix had seven points for the Royals.
