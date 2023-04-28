 Skip to main content
top story
Boys Tennis | Golden League: Quartz Hill 15, Lancaster 3

Royals win league to dethrone Eagles

Quartz Hill comes out strong, takes back title

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill boys tennis team came into Thursday’s match against Lancaster with their minds and hearts set on coming away with a victory and the Golden League title.

The Royals dominated doubles and won six of nine singles sets to walk off the court with a 15-3 victory and the league championship.

