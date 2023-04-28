Royals win league to dethrone Eagles

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill boys tennis team came into Thursday’s match against Lancaster with their minds and hearts set on coming away with a victory and the Golden League title.
The Royals dominated doubles and won six of nine singles sets to walk off the court with a 15-3 victory and the league championship.
“It feels like an honor,” Quartz Hill junior Minh Hoang said. “It’s something I have to keep up. It’s not easy, it’s a challenge to get there.”
Quartz Hill won the league title in 2021, but lost twice to Lancaster last season for the first time. It was the Eagles’ first undefeated league title.
“This is very important to me,” Quartz Hill sophomore singles player Kolbe Adams said, adding the team put a picture of the article from last year as their team profile pick to remember it. “I’m happy to say that we proved it wrong. That we aren’t going to make a habit of losing to Lancaster. We plan on coming out and doing the same thing next year.”
Thursday’s match was a much different match than the first time the two teams played when they tied 9-9 (79-79) on April 4 at Quartz Hill High.
“That last match, they told us, ‘Hey, we want to do what we’ve got to do to win,’” Quartz Hill coach Jose Guerrero said of his players. “We practiced every day, some stayed later than usual to worked on the things they wanted to work on and we came out ready.”
While the Royals focused on getting better for the final league match, the Eagles had several setbacks with illnesses, players missing time for other school activities and players just not showing up to practice.
“Everything was against the odds today, just this whole week, with the kiddos being sick and then being gone with robotics and Nick with surgery,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “If you’re not practicing, you’re not going to perform well. That doesn’t make an excuse as to why we lost. At this level, when you have two competitive teams, you need to be at your best.”
Lancaster No. 1 singles Fabio Iqbal came into Thursday’s match with an undefeated league record, after sweeping Quartz Hill on April 4, which included a 6-4 win over Royals No. 1 singles player Kolbe Adams.
This time around, however, Adams, playing at No. 3 singles, went ahead 3-1 over Iqbal and won the match 6-4.
“Honestly, that match was personal,” Adams said. “After the first loss, I was very disappointed in myself after starting the match down 0-5 and bring it back to 4-6. I felt like I could have done better after that. …
“I changed up my game and started hitting specifically to his backhand, hitting it deep and occasionally drawing him in. Just trying to force errors. I did have my fair share of errors too. I did like in that match none of the games were just 40-0. … I liked how competitive it was.”
Adams won his first match over Lancaster’s Charles Liggins, 6-4, before being replaced by Houston Brown, who defeated Lancaster’s alternate Jesse Dent, 6-3, in the third round.
Iqbal picked up two of his teams three wins. He won his first set 6-0. After losing his first set of the league season to Adams, Iqbal was down 5-3 to Quartz Hill No. 2 singles player Hoang. Iqbal fought back to take a 6-5 lead, but Hoang forced a tiebreaker. Iqbal finally pulled out the win, 7-6 (8-6) to keep his top ranking in league.
“Today, we didn’t play well and it didn’t seem like we wanted it,” Garcia said.
Hoang had three long matches. He fought back from a 5-2 deficit in his first match against Lancaster’s Nick Sanchez, winning five straight games for a 7-5 victory.
In Hoang’s second set against Liggins, he had a lead, but Liggins fought back and forced a tiebreaker. Liggins won the only other point for the Eagles, defeating Hoang 7-6 (7-4).
“It was worth the fight,” Hoang said.
Quartz Hill’s other singles player Zach Cohn was up 4-2 in his second set when Sanchez had to retire because of cramping in his right hand. Cohn went on to win his last match, 6-0, over an exhausted Liggins.
The Royals swept all nine doubles sets, pulling out several close ones.
“I’m very happy with the doubles,” Adams said. “Their performance today was incredible and I know it was very important considering the sheer competition on the singles side.”
Guerrero gave credit to assistant coach Stacy Adams, who played at Cal Lutheran, for her work with the doubles teams.
“She knows a lot about doubles, so she was able to work with a lot of our doubles teams and helped them with their volleys,” Guerrero said. “So that was a big plus.”
The No. 1 team of Nick Epling and Danny won 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.
“Doubles was dominant today, very good,” Guerrero said. “We had Danny come in, Danny didn’t play last time. He was injured. He played one match in singles though.”
Quartz Hill’s No. 2 doubles team of Syed Islam and Noah Brand won two 6-3 sets and were down 2-1 in their third set when Lancaster’s No. 1 team of Dylan Kwak and Shaun Ikeuchi retired.
Eric Dixon and Johnny Hayes swept 6-4, 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
“I can guarantee to you that Quartz Hill was probably ready for this and they were preparing from last time,” Garcia said. “You could see they wanted it more than my guys. At the end of the day, for me, as a coach and as a private coach, Quartz Hill deserves to win. My hat goes off to them for being so dedicated and being out here wanting to win and that fight.”
The two teams will send their top two singles players and doubles teams to the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Antelope Valley College.
CIF-Southern Section team playoff brackets will be announced on Monday.
