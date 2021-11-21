QUARTZ HILL — Five football teams for the Antelope Valley took the field on Friday night, but only one came out victorious and will compete for a championship next week.
Quartz Hill won its semifinal playoff game, defeating Woodbridge 23-0 in a CIF-Southern-Section Division 12 seminal game.
The Royals (8-4) will play at Compton (6-5) in the championship game on Saturday. Compton plays its home games at Compton College.
“We’ve been wanting this forever,” Quartz Hill senior Drake Stanton said. “We’ve grinded all season long. It was hard at first, but we’re happy to get there.”
Stanton was part of a defensive effort that smothered Woodbridge (5-8), especially in the second half.
The Quartz Hill defense forced three turnovers in the second half, including two sacks and an interception, and held the Warriors to 33 total yards in the second half, as the Royals broke open the game with 20 points.
Quartz Hill was leading 10-0 early in the fourth quarter when Quartz Hill senior punter Frano Bella pinned Woodbridge deep in its own territory with a 48-yard punt.
Stanton had a sack and broke up a pass on back-to-back plays, driving the Warriors back to their own 5-yard line.
Woodbridge fumbled on the following play and Quartz Hill senior Tyler McKeever recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.
“Ecstatic. I wasn’t doing the best at first, but they really got me going,” Stanton said of his teammates.
It was a defensive play that swung momentum in the game early in the third quarter after the Royals led 3-0 at halftime.
Woodbridge started the second half with possession but fumbled the ball on the second play to start the third quarter, and Quartz Hill senior Omar Gabriel recovered at the Woodbridge 23-yard line.
The Royals needed just three plays to capitalize on the Warriors’ first turnover of the game, as junior Ashtin Dupleasis scored on an 8-yard run. Dupleasis finished with 197 yards rushing on 30 carries.
“It really helped us out, because it was a close game at first and we knew if we were to get the ball, we could shut out the game,” Stanton said of the third-quarter turnover. “We needed something to get us hyped and ready for the rest of the game.”
Vondra agreed that the turnover was pivotal.
“It was our defense. We got a turnover in the third quarter, deep in their territory,” Vondra said. “It gave us the ball inside the 30-yard line and our offense was hungry. We talked at halftime, our offense needs to finish our drives with a touchdown. We got the field goal. We were moving the ball fairly well from 30 to 30, but once we hit the 30-yard line, that’s where we were kind of stalling. We were dropping the ball (and had) missed blocks and penalties. Little things like that where we were just shooting ourselves in the foot.
“The second half, the defense gave us the ball in great field position and we went right away to our heavy package and just pounded it in there.”
Quartz Hill finished with 333 yards in total offense, including 252 rushing yards on a combined 41 carries.
Quartz Hill senior quarterback Chalin Crawford completed 9-of-18 passes for 81 yards and rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the Royals.
“Our offense is balanced enough where we can spread it out and kind of dink and dunk the ball or we can bring it in tight, bring in some big backs and go toe-to-toe with them,” Vondra said. “I think we kind of felt that we had the advantage when it came to the battle of the trenches. We were very confident when we got that close to the goal line.
“But our defense gave us the ball in great field position, which put us ahead by two scores and then the wind kind of went out of their sails. Our offense took advantage of that. Defense, like I said, all night was just playing lights out. It was a great team effort. Looking forward to next week.”
The Golden League had three teams in the semifinals.
Palmdale lost to Northview 28-14 in the Division 10 semifinals and Highland lost at Serrano 18-13 in the Division 8 semifinals.
The Valley had two teams competing in the Central Section playoffs.
Boron lost to Liberty 20-6 in the Division 5 semifinals.
Mojave lost to Fresno Christian 54-6 in the CIF-Central Section 8-Man championship game. The Mustangs were trying to win their fifth championship in the last seven seasons.
Mojave won the 8-Man title in 2019, its first season in the Central Section. The Mustangs did not play during the spring season and had a late start to this season, playing only three regular-season games.
