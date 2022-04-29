Royals win Golden League title

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team turned to junior pitcher Logan Reddemann on the mound on the final day of the regular season, in a game to decide the Golden League championship.
Quartz Hill and Highland were tied for first place entering the regular-season finale at Quartz Hill High.
Reddemann held Highland to two hits in a complete-game shutout, as the Royals beat the Bulldogs 8-0 on Thursday at Quartz Hill High School to clinched the league championship.
Quartz Hill players erupted in celebration around both the mound and Reddeman, who struck out the final batter of the game.
“It feels great,” Reddemann said. “League champs. This is my second year as league champs. It feels great. Team was all around us. We had a great crowd supporting us.
“Today started with Jayden Steinhurst with that home run. That really got us going. Obviously the crowd getting us going too. Always good playing at home.”
The Royals finish the regular season 20-8 overall and 13-1 in league to win their ninth consecutive league title.
Highland (20-7, 12-2) won the first game of the two-game series on Tuesday, 7-4 to force a tie for first place. The Bulldogs were trying to win their second league title in program history. Highland won the Golden League title in 1999.
“It feels great,” Quartz Hill senior Jayden Steinhurst said. “Just being able to be out there with my guys. This is my last year. I’m just lost for words.”
Quartz Hill was supported by a sizable home crowd, which included the Quartz Hill football and softball teams. The Quartz Hill softball team, which won a share of the league title with Highland on Wednesday, joined the baseball team on the field after the game for a group photo.
“Our football team came out. Our softball team came out,” Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh said. “Our boys went to support softball yesterday. It’s just a great community feel.”
Quartz Hill dominated from the start on Thursday.
Reddemann retired the side in order in the top of the first and finished with five strikeouts in seven innings, giving up two hits, no walks and he hit one batter.
“I just feel as a team we played way better,” Reddemann said. “The defense stepped up. I felt my pitches going.
“Beginning of the game, I was just pitching to contact. Keeping my pitch count low. As the game moved on, I just felt my stuff getting better and better and I kept throwing it more and more for strikes. It shows for itself, I did pretty well.”
Kavanagh said he believes the Royals have won all four of Reddemann’s starts this season.
“Logan’s our dude. He picked us up and carried us,” Kavanagh said. “The top four hitters had six of eight hits.
“He’s cool and calm.”
The Royals immediately scored three runs in the bottom of the first to give Reddemann support.
“It definitely gets me comfy out there,” Reddemann said of an early lead. “You get a 3-0 lead after the first inning and it keeps growing. It just feels great.”
Steinhurst hit a home run to left field on the first pitch he saw to lead off the first inning.
“I was just sitting fastball,” Steinhurst said. “I knew he was going to bust me in, because they bust me in all game (on Tuesday). Just sit on it.
“I felt that it got the crowd into the game. It got everyone into the game, my teammates into the game. I just felt from that point on, they had no chance.”
Quartz Hill sophomore Nicholas Eliopulos was hit by a pitch following the home run and Reddemann then hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-out single by junior Andrew Galindo. The Bulldogs prevented further damage in the inning by turning a 6-4-3 double play before Galindo came to the plate.
Highland sophomore Will Paxton hit a leadoff single to start the top of the second inning, but it would be the Bulldogs’ only hit until senior Darren Roberts led off the seventh with a single and then the Royals turned a 3-6-1 double play.
“Logan Reddemann,” Highland coach Chris Paxton said. “We lost to a great pitcher today. That’s what happened. He’s a difference maker.
“I’ve watched Logan pitch since he was 8-years old and it’s really cool to watch him progress all the way to high school. He’s a great pitcher now. He just pitched a great game. I think we only got two hits. You can’t win games getting two hits. He’s a difference maker for them. The other thing is he is a great kid too. Not only a tremendous baseball athlete. A hitter and a pitcher, kind of like a Shohei (Ohtani). He’s also a great kid. I’m really happy to see that success.”
Quartz Hill added two runs in the second. Senior Issac Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, Steinhurst hit a single and sophomore Esteban Sepulveda followed with a two-run single.
Steinhurst was the only batter in the game to finish with two hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Reddemann retired the side in order five times, including the third, fourth and fifth innings, retiring 11 consecutive batters until hitting the second batter of the sixth inning.
“I just think he was hitting his spots and throwing strikes,” Steinhurst said of Reddemann. “Doing what he normally does.”
Reddemann reached on an error to lead off the fifth inning and scored on a home run to right field by senior Chuck Lang, who gave the Royals a 7-0 lead.
“Highland is a good team. They played us well,” Reddemann said. “I think we’re ready.”
Quartz Hill added an insurance run in the sixth inning.
Junior Nicholas Steed led off the inning with a walk and eventually tagged from third on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Sepulveda, giving Quartz Hill an 8-0 lead.
The raucous crowd and the two fiercely competitive games gave the two-game series in the final week of the regular season a playoff-like feel.
“It will definitely help,” Steinhurst said. “This is more of a playoff atmosphere than anything we’ve felt so far. It should get us ready.”
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Monday.
Highland will play in Division 4, while Quartz Hill is in Division 2 and was ranked No. 12 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 2 poll.
“Hopefully we get a home game,” Paxton said. “Any time you can play someone in the AV, you definitely have an advantage.”
The winds had returned for the game on Thursday and were blowing strong to right field.
Highland won on Tuesday on a three-run double by senior Shea Lewis in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“You’re not going to win every game,” Kavanagh said. “Going into Highland, it’s a tough place to play. They beat us. Simple as that.”
Paxton said he’s proud of the strides the team made in his first year as head coach.
“When I took this job over a year ago, my main thing was to change the culture of the program,” Paxton said. “I’m super proud of these kids, because they did it right away. I thought it would be a year, a year and a half, but we changed it right away.
“Playing this kind of baseball going into a game like that will definitely help us in the playoffs.”
Paxton believes the team set a school record for wins, when the Bulldogs won their 20th game of the season on Tuesday.
“I can’t say enough about these kids and winning 20 ball games and changing the culture right away,” Paxton said. “I can tell you this, this is just the start for the Bulldog program. I’m really excited for the next few years. I can see big things happening for Bulldog baseball.”
