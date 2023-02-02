Royals win GL title

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team was crowned as Golden League champions long before the Royals’ players put on tiaras after Wednesday’s game as they celebrated senior night.
Quartz Hill had already clinched its fourth consecutive league title before an 8-0 victory over Littlerock in the regular-season finale at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals finish the regular season undefeated with a 15-0-1 overall record and 13-0-1 in league, finishing undefeated in league for the third consecutive season.
Littlerock (8-8-3, 6-5-3) was also making history this season, qualifying for the postseason for just the second time in program history.
“It just feels really good to end my senior season like this, especially with the amount of work that all of us have put in for the duration of time that we’ve been here,” Quartz Hill senior Haylee Patino said. “It just feels good to finish with that title.
“I think it’s going to put us really strong going into playoffs, because that was a really big bonding moment, so I definitely think that we’re going to be coming in strong for playoffs.”
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday. The first round will be on Wednesday and wild-card matches will be on Monday.
Patino scored one of three first-half goals for the Royals against the short-handed Lobos.
She scored on a penalty kick in the 25th minute. Patino was one of three Quartz Hill seniors, along with Macey Butchart and Rachel Villagomez, honored during a ceremony after the match.
Quartz Hill junior Charlotte Leite scored the first goal, in the fourth minute, and junior Katelynn Kott scored in the 11th minute for the Royals.
Six different players scored for Quartz Hill, which began subbing in players in the first half.
“It was a team effort,” Quartz Hill third-year coach Arika Ontiveros said. “A complete team effort. We’re trying to find the best chemistry moving into our preparation for playoffs, so I decided to give a lot of the girls all the playing time and give them time to get their feet wet and get ready for playoffs.”
While Quartz Hill took a 3-0 lead at halftime, Littlerock had one shot on goal in the first half, as a shot by senior Brianna Perez, a four-year varsity player, sailed high from 20 yards.
Littlerock was playing a mix of varsity and junior varsity players, due to lack of transportation for players since it was student-free day on Wednesday. There was no junior varsity match for the same reason and the Littlerock varsity team had one reserve player.
Quartz Hill junior Addison Leite scored in the 45th minute, early in the second half.
Quartz Hill junior Isabella Contreras scored in the 64th minute and again in the 72nd minute and freshman Isabella Jatico scored in the 67th minute and again in the 71st minute.
Quartz Hill sophomore Taylor Meece started in goal and was replaced in the second half by sophomore Brooklyn Gunn, who faced a shot on a free kick from 15 yards in the 55th minute by Perez, but the shot was high.
Quartz Hill beat Littlerock in the first meeting on Jan. 10, 10-0.
The Royals entered Wednesday’s match coming off its lone tie of the season, 0-0 at second-place Knight on Monday. It is the ninth consecutive season Knight has finished second in the Golden League, the last four behind Quartz Hill. The Royals had one tie last season, 3-3 with Knight.
“It’s been a lot of league titles,” Ontiveros said. “It definitely sets high expectations for the girls, knowing that we are Golden League champs and we want to continue to keep that title, so we have to do whatever we can in preparation every year to continue to meet those standards.”
Littlerock freshman goalie America Ibarra made several saves in goal, in place of the Lobos regular goalie, who suffered a concussion in a 1-1 tie at Highland on Saturday in a makeup game.
The Lobos have made a dramatic improvement from last season, when Littlerock finished seventh in league and 4-14 overall.
“It means everything,” Perez said of a playoff berth. “I always feel like Littlerock has such great potential, but sometimes we don’t show it. This year, we gave it all we have and now we’re making into the playoffs.
“I feel like most of us are seniors and we know we had it in us, so we wanted to go all out our senior year.”
Littlerock coach Jose Gutierrez is in his first year as the Lobos’ head coach.
“They’re excited,” Gutierrez said of his team. “When I arrived, this is my first year here, we set a goal. The goal wasn’t to win Golden League. The goal wasn’t to finish in last place. The goal was to be a competitive team, be respected by all of our opponents and our goal was to make sure we got one of those top spots to get into the playoffs.
“The talent has always been here at Littlerock. It was just making sure that they knew there was a system of play. There was a way to work. The work ethic was the main thing we needed to change when I arrived. I installed it in them. I told them from the beginning that is what we’re doing. The girls respected it and they worked hard every single practice.”
The Lobos’ first playoff appearance was in 2014, when Littlerock lost a wild-card match 2-0 to Canyon Springs.
