 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Girls Soccer | Golden League: Quartz Hill 8, Littlerock 0

Royals win GL title

Quartz Hill tops Littlerock, both teams headed to playoffs next week

  • 0

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team was crowned as Golden League champions long before the Royals’ players put on tiaras after Wednesday’s game as they celebrated senior night.

Quartz Hill had already clinched its fourth consecutive league title before an 8-0 victory over Littlerock in the regular-season finale at Quartz Hill High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.