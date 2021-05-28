BARSTOW — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team won its CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA first-round game 49-27 over host Barstow on Wednesday night.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved because of Barstow’s graduation.
Aisa Tuiasosopo led the Royals (10-5) with a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Demi Green scored 12. Grace Faulk and Mandy Frozina put in six points apiece, Kalli Reader scored four and Amanda Farnes and Riley Briggs contributed two points apiece.
Quartz Hill plays the winner between Beverly Hills and Arroyo, who played at 7 p.m. on Thursday, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
College Softball
AVC 5, Ventura 0
Ventura 10, AVC 2
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team split a doubleheader with Ventura on Thursday, winning the first game 5-0 and dropping the second game 10-2 at Antelope Valley College.
The two teams are tied for first in the Western State Conference and will play two more games in a doubleheader at Ventura College on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
In the win, AVC starting pitcher Arianna Arroyo threw a complete game shutout, striking out eight batters in seven innings and giving up two hits and two walks.
Ariel Nieto and Savannah Moakley both hit solo home runs for the Marauders and leadoff batter Alexa Alvarez, Nayely Delgado and Amy Manzo all drove in one run apiece.
AVC outhit Ventura 6-2 and the Marauders did not commit an error.
“We played solid ball the first game,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Arianna pitched outstanding with great defense behind her and we had some timely hitting.”
In the second game, AVC was outhit 10-5 and committed three errors.
Alvarez hit a home run and went 2-for-4.
