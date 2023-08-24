Royals win first girls flag football game

LONG BEACH — The Quartz Hill girls flag football team won its first game in program history with a 13-12 victory over Jordan High School (Long Beach) on the road on Wednesday.
The game was rescheduled from Monday’s rainout.
The Royals (1-0) led 13-6 at halftime.
The first touchdown in school history came on Quartz Hill’s opening possession. Quarterback Enedina Sepulveda helped drive the team down the field and connected on a touchdown pass to Danilynn Bonilla.
After a Jordan touchdown, the Royals drove the ball down the field again and scored on a 25-yard touchdown run by Kennedi Redd to take a 13-6 lead with two minutes left in the first half.
Jordan scored again, but missed another extra point. The Royals’ defense held strong with three interceptions —one by Bonilla and two by senior Alyssa Bevan.
“Very proud of the girls,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said. “For the most part, they didn’t look like they were new to football. They executed well, did not get rattled when things didn’t work and played hard from start to finish.
“They have been practicing since July 10, giving up their summer for this, and it paid off.”
The Royals’ next game is against Vasquez at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Quartz Hill High.
