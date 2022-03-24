The Quartz Hill baseball team got its first win at the Coach Bob Tournament in Arizona on Wednesday, beating Chatfield 8-3.
Quartz Hill senior Issac Gonzalez was 2-for-3 with two runs and sophomore Esteban Sepulveda was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Quartz Hill sophomore starting pitcher Isaac Quintero made his first varsity start and got the win, striking out seven in 4.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits and no walks.
Quartz Hill reliever Dominick Lee threw 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out four and giving up three hits and one walk.
Chatfield started the No. 2 ranked pitcher in Colorado, Christian Foutch, who has committed to Arkanas. The Royals scored three unearned runs off the starting pitcher in 3.1 innings on two hits and three walks, striking out seven times.
Softball
Desert Christian 19,
Trinity Classical Academy 7
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian softball team defeated Trinity Classical Academy 19-7 in a Heritage League game at the Big 8 Softball Complex on Tuesday.
Desert Christian outhit Trinity 15-4.
Charisma Lineberger and Riley Wiser both hit home runs for the Knights. Wiser homered in the first and Lineberger hit a home run in the fourth.
Linebeger went 3-for-3 at the plate and Hannah Silva, Adrianna Follendore, Hannah Moore and Wiser all had multiple hits for the Knights.
Lineberger started the Desert Christian offense, drawing a walk to score a run in the first inning, and she also threw one scoreless inning in the circle for the Knights, striking out one batter and giving up no hits and no walks.
Silva and Wiser also pitched for Desert Christian. Silva recorded the last 11 outs to earn a save.
Desert Christian will host Vasquez at Big 8 Softball Complex today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.