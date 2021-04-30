QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill and Palmdale girls tennis teams held their annual “Pink Match” on Thursday, a little later in the school year than usual.
Girls tennis is normally played in the fall, so the players get together for their pink match in October to spread breast cancer awareness.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the teams are playing in the spring, and wanted to still bring awareness to the community with their pink match.
“I enjoy it,” Palmdale sophomore Aleyssa Coleman said. “I like the cause of it, like what we’re doing for breast cancer. It kind of brings all together, it’s nice.”
Coleman, who was wearing earrings with the pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon, said she used participate in the Breast Cancer Walk in Colorado, before her family moved to Palmdale in 2017.
Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield has kept the tradition going for former Palmdale tennis coach Monica Dopson, who now coaches softball. Litchfield still gives the players statistics on breast cancer before the start of the match.
The Quartz Hill players were wearing pink shirts with pink knee-high socks, while the Palmdale players had pink bows in their hair.
Many of the players also had pink tape wrapped around their rackets and every court played with a pink ball.
“I love it,” said Coleman, who started playing tennis as a freshman. “My first ball I played with was pink. I enjoyed it.”
The match is special for everyone involved and a fun time for the two teams to get together.
“The pink match is always really fun, because it’s against Palmdale and they always have a team of nice players,” Quartz Hill senior Riley Johnson said.
There is also always an abundance of pink food at the match, though this year was a little subdued with individually wrapped cookies and candies and cupcakes in their own containers. There was also pink-ish Gatorade.
“I love like pink,” Johnson said. “Pink’s one of my favorite colors.”
The Royals won the match 17-1, but the Falcons, who had to forfeit at No. 3 singles, still had fun.
“I like playing Quartz Hill,” Coleman said. “I have a lot of friends on the team. It’s nice playing them.”
Johnson won her two sets 6-0, 6-0, in her fourth and final pink match.
“I played well during my first match,” Johnson said. “I was comfortable going in and I was comfortable coming out.”
Mia Ogebe also won 6-0, 6-0 for the Royals and Kate McPherson won 6-0, 6-3.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Faulk and Skylar Antoniewicz swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, while No. 2 Naia Smithley and Elizabeth Lewelling also picked up a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 sweep.
Quartz Hill’s No. 3 team of Kyndal Segale and Kelsey Moholt won two sets, 6-0, 6-1, before being subbed out.
Johnson is glad she got to play her final season with her teammates.
“The girls make it very enjoyable to be out here,” Johnson said. “And they’re all very supportive, especially to the seniors on the team. And they try to make it the best experience it can be for us, so I do appreciate that.”
Knight’s win came at No. 2 doubles as Genesis Porras-Miranda and Sarahi Castro picked up a 6-3 victory over Quartz Hill’s Jocelyn Ortega and Alayna Boyd.
The teams were set to send their top two singles players and doubles teams to the Golden League CIF qualifying tournament on Saturday, but LA County COVID regulations are causing a logistical problem. The tournament will be moved to later in May.
