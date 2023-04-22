Royals win 21st straight, set up GL showdown

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its 21st straight game with an 18-2, five-inning victory over host Eastside on Friday.
The Royals (23-3, 12-0 GL) led 2-1 until breaking out for 10 runs in the third inning and another six in the fifth.
Quartz Hill’s Anthony Jones finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI, while Esteban Sepulveda was 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored and Owen Rice went 2-for-3 with a sac fly, three RBIs and run scored.
Jeffrey Kavanagh hit a double and recorded four RBIs for the Royals, while Andrew Galindo hit a double with three RBIs, Isaac Quintero had a double and an RBI and Logan Reddemann was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and three runs scored.
Quartz Hill’s Troy Johnson and Beau Parisi also contributed a hit and an RBI apiece, while Beau Karrer picked up an RBI.
Eastside’s Cesar Casas had two of his team’s three hits, finishing 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Keenan Salvador had the other hit for the Lions (5-14, 4-7) and scored a run and Asa Ynestroza scored the other run after a walk.
Quintero picked up the win, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in three innings. Brady Larsen finished the final two hitless innings for the Royals, striking out four.
Quartz Hill finishes the season next week against Highland with the Golden League title on the line as both teams are undefeated in league play.
Eastside plays a makeup game against Lancaster today at 11 a.m. at home and finishes the season against Littlerock next week.
Highland 9, Palmdale 3
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team won its 11th straight game with a 9-3, Golden League victory over visiting Palmdale on Friday.
Senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz helped lead the Bulldogs (19-3-1, 12-0 GL) by going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, a run and two RBIs, while junior Jacob Badillo finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and three RBIs, junior Will Paxton was 1-for-2 with a run, senior Eric Holman went 1-for-3 with two runs and senior Troy Lewis finished 1-for-4.
Highland starting senior pitcher Carter Wood helped himself out at the plate by hitting a home run with two RBIs. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five in five innings for the win.
Junior Caleb Montemayor finished 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and pitched the final two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out three.
Palmdale senior Roman Mercado went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Benjamin Cisneros and Joshua Espinoza were both 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Falcons (7-16, 5-7) and Danny Villa finished 1-for-4.
Highland finishes the season against Quartz Hill next week with the Golden League title on the line.
Palmdale ends the season against Lancaster next week.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, Bakersfield Christian 0
BAKERSFIELD — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team finished the regular season with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-18, non-league victory over Bakersfield Christian on Friday in Bakersfield.
The Knights, who are the undefeated High Desert League champs for the second straight year, are now 21-3 overall and have swept all of their regular matches, with their three losses coming in a tournament.
Senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led Desert Christian with 14 kills, three blocks and six aces, while senior outside hitter Sean Worrell recorded seven kills and one block and sophomore setter Colt Schmidt picked up 25 assists and seven kills.
Sophomore opposite Izzy Barragan posted two kills for the Knights, while senior opposite Joseph Macias recorded four kills, freshman libero Isaac Muralles added two aces on 12 serves and freshman defensive specialist Justin Green contributed two aces on 14 serves.
The CIF-Southern Section playoff pairings will be announced today. Desert Christian will likely play a home match in the first round on Thursday.
College Softball
AVC 2, LA Valley 0
LOS ANGELES — The Antelope Valley College softball team picked up a 2-0 Western State Conference East victory over LA Valley on Thursday in Los Angeles.
The Marauders (25-14, 14-3 WSC) scored both of their runs in the fourth inning.
AVC opened the frame with three straight singles. Savannah Cervantes led off with a single, Cadence Crampton followed with a single and the runners advances to third and second, respectively, on a wild pitch with Alanna Hernandez batting.
Hernandez then singled to left-center field to bring home Cervantes and advanced to second base.
Kylie Zinn flied out to center field, but Crampton was called out at home and Hernandez advanced to third base.
Annalise Wagner singled to right field to bring home Hernandez for the second run.
The Marauders had just seven hits in the game, including a double by Jayda Williams and singles by Zinn and Natasha Arroyo.
Wagner pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just four hits and one walk with one strikeout.
AVC plays two non-conference games today against Rio Hondo and Santiago Canyon in Whittier.
The Marauders, who are currently in first place in conference, finish out the season on Tuesday at College of the Canyons.
AVC is currently ranked No. 9 in the latest California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association SoCal poll, released Wednesday, and No. 17 in the state poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.