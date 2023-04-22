 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School and College Sports Roundup

Royals win 21st straight, set up GL showdown

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its 21st straight game with an 18-2, five-inning victory over host Eastside on Friday.

The Royals (23-3, 12-0 GL) led 2-1 until breaking out for 10 runs in the third inning and another six in the fifth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.