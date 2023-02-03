Royals’ Weese, Plantinga sign letters of intent

Quartz Hill had two student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play different sports at different colleges on Thursday in the Quartz Hill High School library.
Rachel Plantinga committed to play NCAA Division II women’s volleyball at Fresno Pacific University, while Oliver Weese chose Carleton College, an NCAA Division III school in Minnesota, to continue his football career.
Plantinga earned All-Golden League first team honors for the second straight season as the Royals won their sixth consecutive league title.
She also helped the Royals reach the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals. She was named all-CIF as an outside hitter.
Weese was a team captain on the Quartz Hill football team and led the Royals in receiving yards (333) and receiving touchdowns (5).
He also received the 2022-23 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award. He maintains a 4.7 grade-point average and will graduate in gold as a California Scholarship Federation Lifetime Sealbearer. He is also in the National Honors Society and is frequently on the honor roll.
Look for full stories on these athletes in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.