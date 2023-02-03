 Skip to main content
College Signings | Quart Hill

Royals’ Weese, Plantinga sign letters of intent

Quartz Hill signings

MERISA JENSEN/Valley Press

Quartz Hill seniors Oliver Weese (left) and Rachel Plantinga (right) signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday at Quartz Hill High. Weese signed to play football at Carleton College, while Plantinga will play women’s volleyball at Fresno Pacific University.

Quartz Hill had two student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play different sports at different colleges on Thursday in the Quartz Hill High School library.

Rachel Plantinga committed to play NCAA Division II women’s volleyball at Fresno Pacific University, while Oliver Weese chose Carleton College, an NCAA Division III school in Minnesota, to continue his football career.

