Royals walk off with title

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill softball team was down to its last two outs in the regular season on Wednesday afternoon and facing the possibility of sharing the Golden League title with Highland for the second straight season.
Quartz Hill junior Kaylei Victoria delivered for the Royals at the plate, hitting a two-run double with the bases loaded to give Quartz Hill a 7-6 walk-off victory at Quartz Hill High school and sole possession of the Golden League title.
The victory ignited a raucous celebration by the Royals in front of a sizable crowd.
Quartz Hill (18-5, 14-0) swept the two-game series against Highland (15-3, 12-2) in the final week of the regular season.
“It feels good,” Victoria said. “It means a lot, especially to our seniors. It just means a lot. We did it for them.”
The Royals trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
Quartz Hill junior leadoff batter Olivia Jones started the inning by reaching on an error, sophomore Enedina Sepulveda hit a single with one out and advanced to second on a throw to third, with Jones just beating the throw to third. Highland intentionally walked Quartz Hill junior catcher Skyler Billips for the fourth time in two games, loading the bases with one out and Victoria coming to the plate.
“It feels great, because last year we were co-champions and we didn’t want that this year, obviously,” Sepulveda said. “We were being selfish and wanted it for ourselves.”
Victoria blasted a pitch into the right-center field gap, easily scoring two runs or three if it were necessary. Victoria was 3-for-3 with a run and five RBIs.
“Honestly, no. I knew that my teammates had my back and I had their backs and if it didn’t turn out the way it did, then that would have been OK, because I know that we don’t give up on each other,” Victoria said. “When we’re down, it’s like a 0-0 ball game. We don’t look at the scoreboard.”
The two teams split a pair of games in the final week of the season last year and shared the league title.
The Royals won the league title outright in 2021, finishing undefeated in league play, and the two teams shared the title in 2019. Highland won sole possession of the league title in 2018.
Quartz Hill won 12-4 at Highland High on Monday in the series opener, as the Royals finished with four home runs.
“I thought we started out a little bit slow, but they played with determination,” Quartz Hill coach Robert Drennan said of Wednesday’s game. “They weren’t going to be denied. This is a Quartz Hill/Highland softball game. This is what we expect every time we do this. It’s a great rivalry between the two schools, in all sports and especially in softball. So this is exactly what we expected today. They weren’t going to lay down. They were going to come out and fight.”
Highland did exactly that, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on three hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Highland senior leadoff batter Angelina Quezada hit a bloop single, sophomore Mackenzie Martinez flowed with a walk and junior Mia Romero was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Highland senior Dana Roberts hit a two-run single and then freshman Evalina Chavez hit a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Romero to tag and score from third.
“Honestly, I think we played amazing,” Quezada said. “We played our hearts out more than we did on Monday and I couldn’t be more proud of them. We all stayed in there 100 percent.
“It was our energy. Everybody was being loud. Everybody was hyping each other up, no matter if we were down or anything.”
Quartz Hill started chipping away at the lead with two runs in the fourth inning, on RBI singles by Victoria and junior Mya Gonzalez.
Highland answered with two runs in the top of the fifth, as Mackenzie Martinez and Romero hit back-to-back singles with one out and both scored on a bad-hop ground ball hit by Chavez.
“More than elated how they played,” Highland coach Scott Rutledge said of his team. “This is the kind of game that Highland and Quartz Hill always have. It’s always been a one-run game. For as many years as I can remember, it’s always this kind of game. Monday’s game was an aberration, definitely. Very proud of them. Very proud. They made all the plays they needed to and got it down to two outs with a lead.
“The three-run lead in the first inning was huge. Even when Quartz Hill tied it up with five, we came back and pushed that sixth run across. Very proud. We did everything we could. We made the pitches. We made the plays. Knocked out their starting pitcher. Just so proud of these girls. They’ll go with a good mental approach to the playoffs next week.”
Quartz Hill scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 5-5, on three hits.
Jones started the rally with a one-out double, senior Jazmin Avila followed with a walk and Sepulveda hit an RBI single.
Victoria hit a two-run bloop single to left-center field with two outs and runners on second and third to tie the game.
“Just to stay focused and try not to do too much,” Drennan said. “Everybody that came to the plate, they played within themselves. They did exactly what they needed to do and didn’t try to do more than that.”
Highland was able to quickly retake the lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning, as Quezada hit an RBI double, scoring junior Analise Memory from second base after she reached on a fielder’s choice.
The top two batters in the Bulldogs’ lineup, Quezada and Mackenzie Martinez, both finished with two hits. Quezada was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Mackenzie Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs.
Jones was 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot for the Royals with two runs and Sepulveda was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.
“I feel like we started out a little rough, but we just kept going and kept working and didn’t get down,” Sepulveda said. “Our coach always tells us if we make a mistake, then you have three seconds to think about it, then forget about it. You have short term memory in this game and just keep going forward.”
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday. Highland is ranked No. 8 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 poll, while Quartz Hill is unranked in Division 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.