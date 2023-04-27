 Skip to main content
High School Softball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 7, Highland 6

Royals walk off with title

Quartz Hill rallies past Highland in bottom of seventh

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill softball team was down to its last two outs in the regular season on Wednesday afternoon and facing the possibility of sharing the Golden League title with Highland for the second straight season.

Quartz Hill junior Kaylei Victoria delivered for the Royals at the plate, hitting a two-run double with the bases loaded to give Quartz Hill a 7-6 walk-off victory at Quartz Hill High school and sole possession of the Golden League title.

