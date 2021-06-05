QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team didn’t face many late-inning pressure situations during a regular season filled playing solely against Golden League teams.
The Royals were able to excel in a pressure situation on Friday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 first-round playoff game.
Quartz Hill senior Ryan Reddemann hit a walk-off ground-rule double, driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 7-6 victory over Oak Hills at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals (24-2) will play a second-round playoff game on Tuesday against the winner of Friday’s Canyon Springs/Trabuco Hills first-round game.
Oak Hills (11-12) tied the game at 6-6 with a run in the top of the sixth.
The first two Quartz Hill batters in the bottom of the seventh were retired before senior Justin Freiberg, who went 2-for-4, hit a double down the third-base line, bringing Reddemann to the plate.
“I was looking for a fast ball on the first pitch,” said Reddemann, who was 4-for-5. “He was throwing that predominantly and he wasn’t throwing many offspeeds. I fell in the hole real quick. Last pitch, I was just trying to battle. I didn’t want to go down on a strikeout and leave a runner stranded. He left one over the middle of the plate and I drove it.
“It felt so good. As soon as I hit it, I knew I got it good. I didn’t know if it was going to be caught. Once it went over his head, I was so excited. (My teammates) were supporting us the whole game. Talking us up, even during the ups and downs throughout the whole game. It was just an all-around team win.”
Reddemann’s drive went to deep center field, over the Oak Hill’s center fielder’s head and bounced over the fence.
As Reddemann rounded second base, he was mobbed by his teammates in a wild celebration.
“When we only played our league opponents this year, I didn’t know where we were,” Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh said. “To play a quality team like Oak Hills and come out on top, I’m happy with it. What we talked about all week was the playoffs are 21 outs. There’s no mercy rule, so we stayed in it. I told them all week ‘If we score 10 runs in the first inning or we give up 10 runs in the first inning, we’ve got to play 21 outs.’ We responded with three runs.
“They don’t quit. This is such a good group. I’m proud of them. It’s been such an odd year and to get a playoff win. They’ve overcome adversity this year. I’m happy.”
Quartz Hill fell in an early hole in the game, as Oak Hills scored four runs in the top of the first.
The Royals were able to answer with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Reddemann hit an RBI single and senior Caden McPherson hit a two-run ground-rule double.
Quartz Hill took a 6-4 lead in the third inning when senior Mason Johnson hit a home run to left field, after Reddemann led off with a single and McPherson followed with a walk.
“I thought we played well,” said Johnson, who was 2-for-2 with two walks. “We were down four in the first and then we came back. We never gave up. We came out with a win.
“During the regular season we mostly hit the ball well and got out of there early. We didn’t really have many super-close games. We had a couple, but not many. When we get down at the beginning of the game, we try not to have our morale down so we can come back.”
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were not discouraged by the momentum swing.
Oak Hills scored one run in the fifth and then tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single by junior Juan Martinez.
Reddemann rebounded after a shaky first inning on the mound, striking out five in 3.1 innings.
“I went out there making pitches,” Reddemann said. “They found some holes and got lucky. They had great luck that first inning. I came in at the end of the inning and just flushed it. New inning. Just go right after them. Pound the zone. Either put the ball in play or strike them out. It was a good all-around team win. The team put up some good at-bats and played good defense towards the end there and we pulled through.”
Quartz Hill’s Logan Reddemann pitched 2.1 innings of relief, giving up one run on three hits and striking out four. Logan also went 3-for-5 at the plate.
Quartz Hill advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals in 2019, the last postseason in the Southern Section. The Royals played five games last season before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
