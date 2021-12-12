JACKSON — The Quartz Hill football team could never keep momentum in the CIF State Division 6-AA Championship Bowl Game at Argonaut High School on Saturday.
The Royals scored on the opening drive of the game and then gave up seven consecutive touchdowns to the host Mustangs in a 47-14 Argonaut victory for the State Championship.
Quartz Hill (10-5) finally stopped an Argonaut (12-3) drive, on the Mustangs’ fifth possession and first drive of the second half, the Royals turned the ball over on the ensuing possession and Argonaut capitalized.
The Royals scored late in the fourth quarter, when the Mustangs had taken a 40-point lead, prompting a running clock in the fourth quarter and put their reserves in the game.
Argonaut sealed the win with a victory formation and two knees in the final minute, with its players rushing the field in celebration with 32 seconds remaining on the clock as the Mustangs won the first state title in program history.
The Royals were denied a third title this postseason and the state championship in their first appearance in program history.
The Quartz Hill defense was unable to stop the Argonaut offense, which finished with more than 400 yards rushing, as two players ran for over 100 yards. The Mustangs had two players rush for more than 1,000 yards apiece this season.
The Quartz Hill offense struggled to move the ball and committed four turnovers, three in the second half. The Royals finished with approximately 170 yards in total offense.
Quartz Hill junior running back Ashtin Dupleasis finished with 90 yards rushing on 15 carries, while senior quarterback CJ Crawford completed 8-of-19 passes for 71 yards, but was intercepted three times.
Quartz Hill scored on the opening drive of the game, with Crawford scoring on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal for his 18th rushing touchdown of the year.
The Mustangs answered with a 45-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Beau Davis to senior Colby Eckhart to quickly tie the game at 7-7.
The Royals were forced to punt on their second possession, thanks in part to an 11-yard sack by Argonaut junior Robert Spigarelli.
Argonaut scored on another pass play on its second drive of the game, this time Davis completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Mateo Flores to give the Mustangs a 14-7 lead with nine minutes and three seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Quartz Hill continued to struggle on offense on its third possession, going three and out.
Argonaut continued to move the ball at will on its third possession.
The Mustangs scored on a 48-yard run by Flores to give Argonaut a 20-7 lead with 5:43 remaining in the first half.
Argonaut senior Colby Eckhart intercepted Crawford on the Royals’ fourth drive.
The Mustangs capitalized on the turnover, the first of the game, with a 61-yard touchdown run by Flores, giving Argonaut a 26-7 halftime lead.
Argonaut was able to score on the drive despite a sack by Quartz Hill senior Drake Stanton and a tackle for a loss by Quartz Hill junior Daste Lee.
Flores had 139 yards rushing on six carries in the first half and Davis completed 4-of-4 passes for 77 yards.
Flores finished with 223 yards rushing on 10 carries and three touchdown runs, all for at least 48 yards, as well as a receiving touchdown
Eckhart finished with 126 yards rushing on eight carries and two touchdowns, including one for 80 yards, to go with a receiving touchdown and two interceptions.
The Royals appeared to seize momentum to start the second half.
The Quartz Hill defense finally stopped Argonaut, on its fifth possession of the game, forcing the Mustangs to punt.
The Quartz Hill offense benefitted from a sizable punt return by senior Nick Williams, putting the Royals in Argonaut territory.
The Royals drove down to the 7-yard line, but Argonaut senior Randy Fage intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Argonaut capitalized on the turnover, decisively regaining momentum in the game, as Eckhart immediately scored on an 80-yard run.
The Mustangs scored on the first play of its next drive, their third of the second half, on a 52-yard run by Flores, giving Argonaut a 40-7 lead.
Quartz Hill finally had the ball bounce its way midway through the fourth quarter.
The Royals fumbled a punt return and the Mustangs’ recovered at the Quartz Hill 7-yard line.
Argonaut was pushing one of its reserve running backs towards the end zone, but fumbled the ball.
Quartz Hill junior Luciano Guzman recovered the fumble and returned it 95 yards for the Royals’ second touchdown, as a shocked Argonaut defense was unable to catch up.
Argonaut was able to run out the clock on the ensuing possession.
The Royals advanced to the State Championship by beating Palo Verde Valley 26-20 in the the CIF State Division 6-AA Southern Regional Championship Bowl Game.
They also won the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship with a 43-8 victory over Compton.
Quartz Hill won the Division 10 championship in 2017, with a 26-21 win over Dos Pueblos at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals won their first title in 2008 and made their fifth championship game appearance.
Quartz Hill lost to Bishop Diego in the first round of the State 3-AA playoffs in 2017.
The Royals finished third in the Golden League with a 4-3 record.
Quartz Hill finished tied for second place during the spring season.
The Royals finished third in league in 2019 and lost in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs, 35-6 to West Ranch.
Argonaut won the CIF-Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 Championship, beating Rosemont 31-20, for its first section title in 17 years.
Argonaut beat St. Vincent 42-12 in the CIF State Division 6-AA Northern Regional Championship Bowl Game.
The Mustangs finished second in the Mother Lode League.
