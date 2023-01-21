Royals top Lions in OT

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill at Eastside boys basketball game didn’t start as expected on Friday night, considering the two teams were tied for first place in the Golden League with Knight entering the contest.
But it sure finished in an exciting fashion.
Quartz Hill’s Jaidyn Norman put his team on his back and helped the Royals avenge their lone league loss with a 61-56 overtime victory over the Lions.
“I’m just proud of them,” Quartz Hill coach Bernard Nichter said.
Norman finished with a team-high 21 points, scoring eight in the fourth quarter and six in overtime to help seal Quartz Hill’s win.
“I just had to win this game for my team, because we’re not ranked and they’re No. 1, so I just felt disrespected at that,” Norman said. “I just had to take over and do what I do every game.”
The loss pushed Eastside, ranked No. 1 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA poll, into second place in the Golden League, while Quartz Hill is still tied with Knight for the top spot.
“It felt great,” Norman said about the win. “It just felt amazing, because of the energy — I love the energy. I love the talking.”
After a lackluster first half, Eastside (20-4, 8-2 GL) came out swinging after halftime, turning a 16-point halftime deficit, 27-11, into a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.
The Royals (16-8, 9-1) pushed their lead back to 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, converting 3-pointers by Richard Stogsdill and Jeremiah Williams after the Lions missed two straight 3s.
But a 3-pointer by Eastside’s Davon Griffin followed by six straight points by Amir Johnson, put the Lions to within one point, 44-43.
Norman hit a 3 to put Quartz Hill up 47-44. But two more free throws by Johnson, followed by a big 3 by Makael Carter gave Eastside its first and only lead of the game, 48-47.
Three free throws and a bucket by Norman put the Royals up 52-50 with under 50 seconds to go in regulation.
Johnson knocked down two free throws to tie the game with 44.4 seconds. On Quartz Hill’s next possession, Eastside’s Tywan Mann blocked a shot and got the ball to his teammates with 27.1 seconds left. The Lions had a chance to win, but were called for traveling and the Royals didn’t convert a last-chance effort at the buzzer.
Eastside took a 54-52 lead at the start of the extra period, but Norman scored seven straight points to put Quartz Hill up 57-54. It was the end of a 12-point stretch for Norman.
“Incredible,” Nichter said. “Unbelievably proud of him.”
The only other points Eastside would score in overtime came on two free throws from Johnson, who finished with a game-high 22 points and was 13-for-16 from the free-throw line, going 8-for-8 from the fourth quarter to overtime.
“I’m extremely proud of the effort that, not only Amir and Makael, but all of the guys that played in the second half gave,” Eastside coach Ashly McCullough said. “I think Amir and definitely Makael, in the beginning of the second half, kind of took it on them to get everybody going again and they got us back in the game.”
Carter got things going in the right direction for the Lions at the start of the second half, scoring the first five points to start the third quarter. He scored 11 of his 18 points in the third quarter.
“We were down and I was just trying to make it a good game, bring us back,” Carter said.
McCullough said he asked for more effort from his team at halftime, and he got it.
“I just asked them to give me more effort and not play the way that they were playing,” he said. “They all agreed that they kind of walked in thinking that they were going to win and they needed to turn the effort up.”
The Royals’ defense was stifling in the first half, as the players were taking the ball out of the Lions’ hands and deflecting or stealing shots out of the air.
“We watched a lot of film, so we kind of had a pretty good idea what they were going to do,” Nichter said. “We put it to work in the first half.”
Quartz Hill held Eastside to just 11 points in the first half — five in the first quarter and six in the second. The Lions nearly doubled that total in the third quarter with 21 points.
“We could have easily folded and we didn’t,” Nichter said about Eastside’s comeback.
The Royals were not the same team that the Lions defeated 41-33 on Dec. 7.
“All summer, fall and into the start of the season, any time something bad would happen, we would panic,” Nichter said. “Now, we’re not panicking. It’s different.”
Norman said the energy and effort the team puts in is different.
“Our intensity,” he said. “Our intensity to get after it the first quarter, because usually we don’t get after it in the first quarter, but we did today.”
McCullough noticed the difference in the Royals before the game even started.
“They are not only better, but I saw a much different mindset from the moment that they walked in and when they were warming up,” he said. “I knew that it was going to be a different game. Hat’s off to them — they played hard and they were mentally ready to go.”
Houston Brown and Williams each scored eight points for Quartz Hill, while Stogsdill put in seven, Isaac Valle scored six, Tyler Ervin contributed four, Jaden Carter added three and Jonah Singleton put in two.
“I’m extremely proud of everybody on the bench, people who played little minutes, everybody,” Norman said.
Deangelo Riley scored six points for the Lions, while Camarie Medley put in five and Chris Jackson added two.
Eastside plays at Palmdale on Monday.
“Keep coming to practice every day, keep grinding, watch a lot more film,” Carter said on how the team can rebound. “Learn from our mistakes from this game.”
Quartz Hill plays host to Antelope Valley on Monday.
“Keep working hard, go hard at practice like we did the last few weeks,” Norman said.
