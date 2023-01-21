 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Boys Basketball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 61, Eastside 56 (OT)

Royals top Lions in OT

Norman helps lead Quartz Hill to victory

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill at Eastside boys basketball game didn’t start as expected on Friday night, considering the two teams were tied for first place in the Golden League with Knight entering the contest.

But it sure finished in an exciting fashion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.