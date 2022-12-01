Royals top Falcons in opener

QUARTZ HILL — There was a chaotic start to the Golden League boy’s soccer season on Wednesday, both the start of the match between Quartz Hill and Palmdale and the match itself.
There was a goal in the opening seconds of the match and a tying goal less than a minute later. There was a red card midway through the second half after a collision forced the Palmdale starting goalie to leave the game.
Quartz Hill recovered after watching Palmdale score shortly after the start of the match, scoring three unanswered goals in the first half to hold on for a 3-1 victory over the Falcons at Quartz Hill High School.
“Obviously, I’m really happy, first of all,” Quartz Hill senior Davien Karanikolas said. “I think we worked very hard. It took a lot to beat this team, because of all the rivalry we’ve had. So I’m just happy we won. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to keep doing it throughout the season.”
It was the Golden League opener, but featuring the two teams that finished first and second last season.
Palmdale finished 10-1-3 last year to win the league title and Quartz Hill was right behind with a 9-2-3 record.
“I think that we came together as a team,” Quartz Hill senior goalie Xander Jakeway said. “We played really well considering only having such a few amount of practices together. I’m really proud of the boys.
“I think our second half could have been better, but overall I think everybody stepped up to the plate and did pretty well.”
Palmdale senior forward Abraham Diaz scored seconds after the start of the game, drilling a shot to the left side of the goal.
“I usually have a pregame ritual,” Jakeway said. “I pray and I do something small in front of the goal. I didn’t get to do that, so I feel that I just started off a little wrong. Also, my left back and I miscommunicated, so that’s on us entirely. It’s on me. I own that, but the boys stepped up big time.”
Quartz Hill first-year coach Casey Jenison said the Royals have given up early goals in all three of their matches this season.
“The two games before this, the same exact thing happened,” Jenison said. “It’s a bad habit, but we’re trying to break it. It was not foreign to us.”
The Royals were able to answer almost immediately.
On a Quartz Hill corner kick, Palmdale was whistled for a penalty in the box, with both teams jockeying for position on the set play.
Karanikolas drilled the penalty shot into the right side of the net, with the Palmdale goalie going to his left, tying the match in the second minute.
“In the start, we just let our guard down and we weren’t ready for it I guess,” Karanikolas said. “We worked as a team to get back. We used our strength. We used our big players against them and it worked.”
The tying goal seemed to swing momentum in the game and the Royals made the most of it.
Quartz Hill senior Chisom Ene scored on a header in the 16th minute, off a corner kick by Karanikolas, giving the Royals a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.
“They played with a lot of heart,” Jenison said. “I mean, getting down early was a challenge, but they came right back and got it. It’s a lot of heart there.
“A lot of room to grow still, that’s for sure. We have a lot to work on.”
Palmdale nearly tied the match in the 21st minute, hitting the post and then the crossbar.
The Falcons had those two shots following a corner kick by sophomore Brandon Valdivia.
“It hit the crossbar and the post a little bit later,” Jenison said. “Then Xander made a huge save there in the first half, from there on it just kind of settled into a little bit of a sloppy game, but we held them. That’s what matters. Got the W.”
Quartz Hill extended its lead six minutes later, as junior Kaleb Stokes scored from eight yards on a rebound following a corner kick by Karanikolas in the 27th minute, giving the Royals a 3-1 lead that would stand for the remainder of the match.
“There was a little bit of a momentum swing,” Palmdale coach Christian Hernandez said. “It’s early in the season. I’ve got a young core, but I think as the season prolongs, I think we’ll become a better team. I knew we would have some challenges here at the beginning of the season, but who doesn’t. I feel this season could be better and will get better.”
Jakeway deflected a shot by Valdivia from five yards in the 37th minute, following a corner kick by senior forward Luis Ramos.
Palmdale had two set plays early in the second half, a free kick just outside the box in the 44th minute and a free kick from 35 yards in the 47th minute, but both were cleared by the Quartz Hill defense.
Palmdale senior goalie Samuel Alcantara collided with a Quartz Hill player in the 63rd minute, as both were charging the ball.
As Palmdale team personnel attended to Alcantara on the field, the referee gave a red card to the Palmdale assistant coach, who immediately left the field.
After Alcantara was helped off the field, and was replaced in the goal by junior Andres Ramos, the referee would not resume play until it was certain the assistant coach had left the stadium, sending security and a Quartz Hill official to the Palmdale sideline, holding up the match for several minutes.
The Falcons had one last good shot in stoppage time, as a header by Diaz was saved by Jakeway off a 40-yard free kick by junior Alejandro Trujillo.
Palmdale won its third consecutive league title last season, beating Quartz Hill 2-1 in the league opener. The two teams tied 2-2 in the second matchup.
“It’s tough, but at the same time you want to play these matches to see where you’re at,” Hernandez said. “We should be good going forward. It’s going to be tough at the beginning with this young core, but we should have a better group coming in midway through the season.”
The Falcons won their one preseason match, 2-0 over Rosamond, on Nov. 22.
“We lost a couple of key players, but that’s every school,” Hernandez said. “We’ve just got to come together and compete.”
Quartz Hill played two preseason matches, beating Golden Valley 3-1 on Monday and tying Saugus 1-1 on Tuesday.
“There’s not much of a preseason with soccer,” Jenison said. “We got in as many games as we could. We learned a lot. We had a lot of injuries already, but a lot of guys are healing up and are ready to go now. It’s exciting.”
The two teams play again on Jan. 13 at Palmdale High.
Quartz Hill plays at Lancaster on Friday, while Palmdale travels to Knight.
Palmdale advanced to the CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals last season, after winning the Division 4 championship in the 2021 spring season.
Quartz Hill advanced to the Division 5 Championship game last season, losing to Artesia 1-0 in overtime.
Jenison last coached at Desert Christian approximately 13 years ago, first the Desert Christian girls team and then the boys team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.