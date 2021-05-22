QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill and Highland baseball teams met for the seventh time Friday afternoon at Quartz Hill High, but it might have been the most important matchup between the two teams.
The two teams were tied atop the Golden League with a week remaining in the regular season.
Quartz Hill broke that tie, defeating Highland 8-2 in a Golden League game to secure sole possession of first place.
The Royals (20-2, 11-1) won at Highland (17-6, 10-2) 19-8 on Wednesday in the first league meeting between the two teams.
“I’ll give (Highland coach) Manny (Mobley) and Highland all the credit, because we played a bunch this year,” Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh said. “He’s been a team willing to play us whenever. I think we’ve played seven times this year. But the kids knew that these were the games with the Golden League stakes. They came in ready to play this week, so I’m proud of their effort. I commend Manny, he’s done a good job with those guys too.”
The teams were not allowed to travel outside of the Antelope Valley for games, so Golden League teams were playing Golden League Tournament games, as well as nonleague games.
Quartz Hill won three of four tournament games against Highland and one nonleague game.
“It was a must win. Everybody was pumped at the start,” Quartz Hill junior Gus Swaner said. “Everybody just wanted the win. It felt like after the win on Wednesday, everybody was even more pumped.”
“It’s really just the same game plan, hit the ball hard as always,” Swaner said. “But we’ve seen these guys so many times that a lot of us know what they are going to throw and how their stuff moves. That enables us to have better contact consistently.”
Quartz Hill senior left-handed pitcher Ryan Reddemann pitched out of a jam in the top of the first, when the Bulldogs loaded the bases on three straight walks with one out. Reddemann retired the final two batters.
The Royals immediately seized the momentum, as sophomore Anthony Jones led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Logan Reddemann.
“I feel that we played great,” Logan Reddemann said. “We came out hitting from the first inning and scored almost every inning and we really never let up on them. We kept scoring every inning.
“I feel that we all just had good at-bats. We just waited for our pitch. We didn’t really chase that much. We just let them come to us and then we did damage.”
Quartz Hill struck for three runs in the second, with senior Mason Johnson starting the rally by reaching on an error. Swaner hit an RBI double, senior Owen Izzo followed with a single and senior Cole Vargas and Logan Reddemann both hit RBI singles.
Swaner went 3-for-3 and Vargas was 2-for-2.
“Feels like everybody put the bat on the ball, pretty much,” Swaner said. “Everyone was getting on base and producing hard-hit balls. Honestly, our whole team feels super strong in what they do and that’s hit the ball hard and get on base. Even when we’re not hitting the ball hard, we’re still getting on base any way we can.”
Swaner led off the fourth with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Izzo.
Highland senior leadoff batter Joey Rocha led off the fifth with a single and scored on a groundout. Junior Darren Roberts singled and scored on a single by sophomore Troy Lewis. Roberts finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
“We played much better than we played on Wednesday,” Mobley said. “We had a couple of miscues that led to some runs. A couple of two-strike hits, missing our spots.
“I like this team. There’s only 12 of us. I like how they fight. They go out and they play. When you’re playing a team that’s a perennial 20, 25 wins a year, constantly in the playoffs, constantly ranked somewhere in Division 2.”
Ryan Reddeman struck out eight in 4.2 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks. Senior reliever Colin Stout threw 2.1 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.
Highland sophomore Carter Wood threw a complete game, striking out two in six innings.
Quartz Hill added three runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Johnson and Swaner hit back-to-back bloop singles to drive in runs with two outs. Senior Caden McPherson was hit by a pitch and scored on one of Highland’s three errors.
“It was good. We were solid today,” Kavanagh said. “I was happy with the effort. It ended up being a nice day. I was worried the weather was going to make this crazy, but the skies opened up.”
The two teams play again today, at Quartz Hill High in a Golden League Tournament game.
Quartz Hill has a two-game series against Palmdale next week to finish the regular season and Highland has a two-game series against Knight.
