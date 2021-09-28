Royals take second in Quartz Hill Invitational

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team hosted the 16th annual Quartz Hill Girls Tennis Invitational and took second as a team on Saturday.
The Royals finished second to Burroughs (Ridgecrest). Other teams competing in the tournament included Knight High School, Oak Hills and Apple Valley.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling made it to yet another tournament final after winning the Hesperia Tournament on Sept. 11.
The duo competed against the same team from Oak Hills in Saturday’s final, but came up short in a 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 loss. Antoniewicz and Lewelling fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to win the set and force a third-set tiebreaker.
The pair held a 5-2 lead in the tiebreaker, but Oak Hills made a comeback of its own to win 10-7.
Quartz Hill’s No. 2 doubles team of Kelsey Moholt and Emilie Heckenliable also lost to the winning Oak Hills team in the first round, but fought their way back to play in the consolation final where they fell to Apple Valley’s No. 1 team, 6-1, 7-5.
Knight No. 1 singles player Marie Llosa won the open division consolation final with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Quartz Hill junior Jocelyn Ortega.
Quartz Hill freshman singles player Chela Nilo reached the freshman-sophomore division finals and took second to a Burroughs player with a 6-3, 6-2 loss.
Quartz Hill’s Leiriczel Brillantes reached the freshman-sophomore consolation final where she lost to an Oak Hills player, 6-0, 6-2.
The tournament went off better than imagined for Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield, who said she wasn’t sure if there would even be a tournament three weeks ago.
The weather cooperated with temperatures in the mid-80s and no wind.
“It was a really great day,” Litchfield said.
The Royals return to Golden League play today against Highland at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park. Both teams are undefeated in Golden League action.
Knight plays at Antelope Valley in a Golden League match today.
