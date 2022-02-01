Royals take hold of first

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill and Knight girls soccer teams played a fast-paced and physical match on Monday with sole possession of first place and the Golden League championship on the line.
Quartz Hill had a two-goal lead twice in the match and withstood a late Knight rally for a 3-2 victory at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals (13-0-1, 12-0-1) started their celebration as soon as the final whistle sounded, as the Quartz Hill players and coaches sprinted to midfield and received a loud ovation from a sizable home crowd.
Quartz Hill technically clinched a share of the league title, the Royals’ third straight, with one match remaining in the regular season. Quartz Hill plays at Littlerock on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.
“We’ve been working for this the whole season, so it’s definitely a big win for us. A big win,” said Quartz Hill senior Kaylin Gonzalez, who scored the third goal for the Royals. “We had something to prove at the end of it. We proved it. The better team always comes up on top, so it was a big win. A big win.”
Knight (14-2-1, 11-1-1) rallied for two goals in the final two minutes against Quartz Hill for a 3-3 tie in the first meeting between the two teams on Dec. 16.
The Hawks play at fourth-place Eastside on Wednesday in their league finale.
“They did a great job,” Knight coach Juan Paolo said. “Like I told them after the game ‘There is nothing I can say to you that will make you feel better, but you left it all out there.’ I was really proud of them. We fought until the last moment.”
It is the eighth consecutive season Knight has finished second in the Golden League, the last three behind Quartz Hill.
“This is incredible,” Quartz Hill sophomore Addison Leite said “We’ve gone a couple of years, I think, with the Golden League champion title and this is just amazing for us. We came into this game with our heads high and with good hopes and we definitely accomplished our goals.
“It was rough. They put up a really good fight. I just had to really stay on my toes and be ready for anything they threw at me.”
Leite gave the Royals an early lead, scoring the first of her two goals in the ninth minute.
Leite broke away down the home sideline and drilled a shot from eight yards to the far, top corner to give Quartz Hill a 1-0 lead.
The Royals extended that lead in the 23rd minute, when the fleet-footed Leite beat a Knight defender and then immediately took a shot from 10 yards that went to the right of the Knight goalie.
“I hope we go into playoffs really strong,” Leite said. “I have a good feeling about this year for sure.”
Knight was able to answer in the 30th minute, when an initial shot by Knight senior Liliana Garcia was deflected by Quartz Hill senior goalie Katie Crees.
Garcia took the corner kick for the Hawks and junior Victoria Martinez took a shot that hit the crossbar.
Knight senior Alondra Munguia chipped in the rebound from eight yards to give Knight the goal and cut Quartz Hill’s lead to 2-1, which stood at halftime.
“Very physical and very fast paced,” Quartz Hill second-year coach Arika Ontiveros said of the game. “Knight always gives us a good, competitive game and we love the challenge and accept the challenge. We continue to fight back and go in hard, as they’re going in hard.”
Knight had a header by junior Isabelle Pina go wide right from five yards off a free kick by junior Vivian Martinez.
Quartz Hill had two shots by junior Izabella Guzman and one each by senior Annabella Luna Martinez and junior Haylee Patino go wide in the first 16 minutes of the second half.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls and their performance and their hard work,” Ontiveros said. “They came with a mission and they accomplished the mission. I told them at the beginning of the game ‘Trust in the process.’ Trust in what they’ve been doing and finish strong.”
Gonzalez gave the Royals a 3-1 lead when she chipped in a shot from eight yards in the 62nd minute.
“This has been a rivalry the whole season,” Gonzalez said. “It’s always been Knight/Quartz Hill, but I think we definitely held our own and all of our practices came through for us and our hard work.
“We plan to go real far in the playoffs. This is our year, for sure.”
A Quartz Hill player was called for a handball in the box in the 69th minute and Vivian Martinez drilled the penalty shot to the right of a diving Crees.
Knight was energized by the late goal and facing just a one-goal deficit, but ultimately had just one more good shot on goal.
Knight’s Victoria Martinez redirected a shot from 12 yards that went wide left from a free kick by freshman Janel Zapata in the 38th minute.
Knight had a throw in in Quartz Hill territory in stoppage time, but were unable to set up a shot.
“Playing a lot of cover for your other defenders,” Leite said of her defense. “A lot of cover, because if the ball gets over one of us, there’s always someone behind them to support.”
Knight junior goalie Veronica Lopez made several saves for the Hawks.
“Not much you could say,” Paolo said. “What I told them was ‘You gave it all you had out there.’ I felt we outplayed them in the second half. We were pushing them around. We were getting there. It just didn’t happen. The only thing they did more than us was score one more goal.
“It was pretty physical. It was fast paced. I don’t know. Maybe the field was too small for us, I don’t know. I just felt the passes that we usually make were going out of bounds. On most fields, they go out, but on the crackerjack box here, they go off the field.”
After the regular-season concludes on Wednesday, the CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Feb. 8.
