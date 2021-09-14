Royals take first in doubles, second in tourney

The Quartz Hill girls tennis team took second in the Hesperia Tournament on Saturday.
The Royals, who finished behind first-place Burroughs (Ridgecrest), also had the winning doubles team in Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling.
The duo had a bye in the first round and won their second-round match 6-2 before playing two three-set tiebreakers against Oak Hills teams in the semifinal and final rounds.
Antoniewicz and Lewelling eked out a 6-4, 2-6, 12-10 win in the semifinals and followed it up with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 13-11 victory to win the tournament doubles title.
The tournament started at 8:30 a.m. and finished at 4 p.m.
The Royals’ other doubles team of Kate McPherson and Kelsey Moholt won a match in the tournament.
Jocelyn Ortega also won her first singles match in the tourney for Quartz Hill, while Chela Nilo had a bye in the first round and won her second-round match 6-1 before falling to the eventual tournament champion from Burroughs in the semifinals.
The Royals open Golden League play today against Knight at Palmdale High School.
