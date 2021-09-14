You have permission to edit this article.
High School Girls Tennis | Quartz Hill

Royals take first in doubles, second in tourney

QH Girls Tennis Hesperia Tournament

The Quartz Hill girls tennis team, from left to right, Kate McPherson, Kelsey Moholt, Jocelyn Ortega, coach Liz Litchfield, Elizabeth Lewelling and Skylar Antoniewicz pose with their hardware from the Hesperia Tournament on Saturday. The team took second, while Antoniewicz and Lewelling won the doubles title.

The Quartz Hill girls tennis team took second in the Hesperia Tournament on Saturday. 

The Royals, who finished behind first-place Burroughs (Ridgecrest), also had the winning doubles team in Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling.

The duo had a bye in the first round and won their second-round match 6-2 before playing two three-set tiebreakers against Oak Hills teams in the semifinal and final rounds.

Antoniewicz and Lewelling eked out a 6-4, 2-6, 12-10 win in the semifinals and followed it up with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 13-11 victory to win the tournament doubles title.

The tournament started at 8:30 a.m. and finished at 4 p.m.

The Royals’ other doubles team of Kate McPherson and Kelsey Moholt won a match in the tournament.

Jocelyn Ortega also won her first singles match in the tourney for Quartz Hill, while Chela Nilo had a bye in the first round and won her second-round match 6-1 before falling to the eventual tournament champion from Burroughs in the semifinals.

The Royals open Golden League play today against Knight at Palmdale High School.

