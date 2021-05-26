QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill wrestling team got a huge win when it needed it most late during a Dual Meet Championship match against La Habra on Tuesday.
The Royals trailed early against La Habra, but held a one-point lead with three weight classes remaining.
Then, Quartz Hill sophomore heavyweight Matthew Caram scored a third-period pin over La Habra’s Mason Ellis.
It helped secure a 49-30 Quartz Hill victory in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet Championships First-Round match at Quartz Hill High School.
“It was awesome,” Caram said. “It was like redemption for me, after I lost to Highland. I wanted to do my best. It was just adrenaline. I just wanted that win so bad.
“It feels so good. I love this team. I love the coaches. They are a huge reason I do this sport.”
Caram was locked in a close match with Ellis, leading 1-0 in the first period and 3-1 in the second.
“We dropped one early, when Tristen (Mitchell) was pinned,” Quartz Hill coach Ron Coleman said. “We were deep in a hole.
“It came from our heavyweight, that was huge. That won the match. When Matthew got the pin, we never looked back. That was the break we needed.”
Quartz Hill’s Dillion Blair followed with a forfeit win at 106 pounds and Peyton McCanna capped the match with a first-period pin.
“Our 113 hasn’t had a match all year,” Coleman said of the sophomore McCanna. “I guess he’s the league champ. We were happy for that pin.”
Quartz Hill’s Zach Burgdorf scored a 15-4 victory at 120 pounds in the opening weight class.
But La Habra answered with three consecutive wins to take an 18-4 lead.
Quartz Hill’s Alex Anesetti halted La Habra’s momentum with a second-period pin at 145 pounds.
Micah Ericson scored a forfeit win at 152 for the Royals.
Evan Sepanlou got a pin in 16 seconds at 160 pounds and Jonah Ericson had a second-period pin at 170 to give Quartz Hill a 28-18 lead.
Quartz Hill’s Jae Johnson had a 12-5 win at 195, but La Habra won on a first-period pin at 220, cutting the Royals’ lead to 31-30 heading into the heavyweight match.
“It was a good match for us tonight,” Coleman said. “We’re a better team than we were just a few weeks ago. We continue to improve.”
The winner advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday and will face the winner of Tuesday’s Elsinore/Westminster first-round match.
Quartz Hill lost to Westminster in the Dual Meet Championships two years ago.
Because large wrestling tournaments are not allowed, the Dual Meet Championships is staggered over several days for the first time. The championships are typically held on one day at one location.
In another first-round match, Lancaster traveled to Montclair.
Golden League champion Highland received a first-round bye and will travel to El Modena for the quarterfinals on Saturday.
There was no individual postseason for wrestling, including no Golden League Championships.
Wrestling, along with other indoor sports, was one of the last sports to be approved and start playing.
The wrestling season consisted of four dual meets between the Golden League teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.