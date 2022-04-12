Royals take 2nd at Lynn McClung Tourney

LLANO — The Quartz Hill “A” team finished second overall out of 17 teams at the 42nd annual Lynn McClung Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by Palmdale, on Monday at Crystalaire Country Club.
Quartz Hill shot 451 as a team, just 13 strokes behind champion Apple Valley (438). Citrus Valley was third (454).
“It was great golf. I mean, it was cold and windy, but the boys and girls did really good,” Palmdale coach Deb DiMeglio said. “I think they all had a great time. I want to thank Crystalaire for hosting the event. It’s just a beautiful venue and we’re always gracious to be welcomed here.”
Senior Tanner Klundt also finished second overall for the Royals out of 78 golfers in the tournament. Klundt shot 77 with a 41 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine.
“My round was amazing,” Klundt said. “I had some unfortunate putts where they lipped out, but otherwise I had a great round.”
Paraclete golfer Wyatt Gore finished in a three-way tie for third place in the tournament.
Tayden Ramos shot 81 for the Royals, while Connor Jazwiecki shot 94, Kerrington Ambrose had a 97 and Dylan Van Holton shot 102.
Mike Farnes led Quartz Hill’s “B” team with an 88, while Mike Dubski followed with a 95, Jack Glatfelter shot 98, Blake Rawlings picked up a 102 and Sean Clay added a 106.
The Royals return to Golden League play today against Highland, Lancaster and Eastside at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
“My team is doing good. We’re doing great,” Klundt said. “Hopefully we can end strong, going to CIF feeling confident and ready and hyped.”
Men’s College Golf
Western State Conference
BAKERSFIELD — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team shot a 452 to finish eighth at a Western State Conference match on Monday at Bakersfield Country Club.
College of the Canyons was first, followed by Ventura in second and Glendale in third.
“Disappointing day on the course today,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “We’ve got a week before our next event to continue to get better and be more consistent as we get closer to Western States Conference finals.”
Derrick Rossmango led the Marauders with an 83 after his best round of the season (72) last week.
“He hit the ball very well today but just couldn’t putt, so it was a frustrating day in that regard,” Hazard said.
Andrew Sweitzer shot an 87 followed by Daniel Degeorge’s 88 and Joel Acosta’s 90.
AVC plays in a Western State Conference match next Monday at Santa Maria Country Club.
