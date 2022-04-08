Royals swim past Hawks

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team won every event in a Golden League dual meet against Knight on Thursday at Marie Kerr Pool.
The Quartz Hill boys defeated Knight 136-28 and the Quartz Hill girls won 124-39.
One of the highlights of the meet for the Royals was the continued domination by senior Emily Drossel, who won both of the individual events she competed in.
Drossel won the 100-yard freestyle (57.78 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.15), despite competing in the event for the first time this year.
Drossel is close to finishing her four years of varsity swimming at Quartz Hill undefeated in all individual races at dual meets.
“It feels really good,” Drossel said. “That was one of my goals, never to lose it. I have a lot more goals that I want to get to this year, so I’m really excited.”
Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said he is not sure Drossel will even face any competition in the remaining two league meets against Antelope Valley and Eastside.
“I never hid her,” Reed said. “I never put her in only her good events.
“She’s swimming against people that that’s their main stroke. I did that throughout. For her to actually go undefeated, it really is a big accomplishment, because she’s not a one-trick pony. She’s able to swim every event against people’s best event and still beat them. I’m just super, super proud of her that she was able to accomplish that today and throughout her four years, or three because of COVID.”
Drossel was also part of the Quartz Hill 200 medley relay team, along with Sophia Washington, Kiana Henriquez and Isabelle Drossel, that finished first to open the meet.
The same relay team also won the 200 free relay (1:51.60).
“I don’t think I swam the best today, but I also know that I’m not supposed to be peaking right now,” Drossel said. “I did really, really good at some of the invitationals we just had and we have a lot coming up too, so I feel we’ll do very well at those ones.”
Henriquez also won the 200 free (2:11.82) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.90).
Washington also won the 200 individual medley (2:38.60) and finished second in the 100 breaststroke.
Isabelle Drossel won the 50 free (26.64) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.45).
Quartz Hill’s Jasmine Porres won the 500 free (7:07.51).
The relay team of Kansas Whitten, Ashley Olsen, Heidi Castillo and Kylee Skelton won the 400 free relay (5:06.44).
One of the highlights in the boys’ meet was Quartz Hill sophomore AJ Petho beating his older brother, senior Sebastian Petho in the 100 breaststroke. AJ won with a time of 1:08.66 and Sebastian finished second in 1:09.26.
“I feel really good about it,” said AJ Petho, a second-year varsity swimmer. “I’m happy I got to compete against my brother and I was able to beat him.
“I’m one of the fastest on the team. It was fun racing against my brother. I’ve raced against Ethan (Howell) and Sebastian, two of the fastest breaststrokers, and it was really fun racing against them.”
Sebastian Petho, a four-year varsity swimmer, took the loss to his younger brother, and the joking, in stride.
“I’ve got to pass the torch somehow,” Sebastian Petho joked. “He’s going to be the next fastest boy competing with Luke (Young) next year. I’m just trying to help everybody understand the culture of Quartz Hill and appreciate each other and be there for each other.”
The Petho brothers teamed together with Ethan Howell and Miguel Valencia to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.40) and the 200 free relay (1:39.12).
AJ Petho also won the 50 free (24.82), while Sebastian Petho won the 100 free (51.34).
“It feels like its going by really fast, because it’s all really fun,” AJ Petho said. “It’s crazy I’m going to be a junior next year. It’s going by fast. (Sebastian) is not going to be here. A lot of the seniors aren’t going to be here. I’m going to miss a lot of people. It feels good. We get into that late season. This is where we start getting really good times.”
Sebastian Petho is also focused on preparing for the CIF postseason.
“I feel good,” Sebastian Petho said. “I feel like we’ll be able to drop time. We’re going to taper. We’re going to feel fast. We’re going to feel strong. We’re going to go kick some butt.”
Valencia also won the 200 free (2:00.25) and the 100 fly (1:03.94).
Young won the 200 IM (2:25.78) and Evan Leos won the 500 free (6:01.38) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.63).
The Quartz Hill team of Young, Kristian Loza, Jeremy Johnson and Leos won the 400 free relay (5:05.25).
Knight has 12 returners and 40 new swimmers.
“I know it didn’t come out as a win for us, but I thought my kids swam great today,” Knight coach Jeanette Hjelm said. “It was a wonderful day of solid swimming. Any time we get a chance to swim against these guys, it always amounts to fantastic swimming and fantastic times.”
The Hawks have several swimmers who have posted CIF qualifying times.
Knight senior David Fletcher has swam CIF times in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyles.
Knight sophomore Parker Fletcher started swimming this year and is doing a fantastic job, according to Hjelm.
The Knight boys have swam CIF times in all three relays. The other Knight boys on the relay teams are Angel Ramirez, Erick Martinez and Andy Garcia.
Knight junior Juliana Gomez and freshman Nicole Gomez have both swam CIF times in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
The Knight girls, which includes senior Sophia Montesdeoca and senior Andrea Sedano, also have CIF times in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
“I think the team overall is doing really well,” Hjelm said. “It really is a building year for us, but I think the kids are doing a really great job of trying to pick up on the technique and they’re swimming really hard, so I couldn’t be prouder.”
Knight, like Quartz Hill has competed in the Elsinore Invitational and the Mt. SAC Winterfest.
Knight, Quartz Hill and Lancaster will compete at the Spring Meet of Champions at Mt. SAC on April 15 and 16 and the Husky Invitational at Chino Hills High on April 23.
The Golden League Finals will be on April 27.
Knight and Lancaster will compete at the Dan Tran Invitational on Saturday at Eastside Pool. The Dan Tran Invitational, which was named in honor of a former Quartz Hill swimmer, was not held the last two years due to the COVID pandemic.
Knight will compete against Lancaster in a Golden League meet on Wednesday.
