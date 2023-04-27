 Skip to main content
High School Swimming | Golden League Finals

Royals swim past competition at Finals

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill swim team dominated the Golden League Finals on Wednesday afternoon at Eastside Pool.

The Royals won all but two of the combined 22 events as the Quartz Hill girls won their 26th consecutive league title and the Quartz Hill boys won their 13th straight.

