Royals swim past competition at Finals

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill swim team dominated the Golden League Finals on Wednesday afternoon at Eastside Pool.
The Royals won all but two of the combined 22 events as the Quartz Hill girls won their 26th consecutive league title and the Quartz Hill boys won their 13th straight.
The Royals were led by two female swimmers that won all four of their events for the second consecutive year.
Quartz Hill junior Isabelle Drossel and sophomore Bethany Burga both won four events apiece.
“It just feels really rewarding, because all my hard work is finally paying off,” Drossel said.
“I feel good. I’m happy that I placed first in all my events,” Burga said. “I just feel productive. It’s just good really.”
Both Drossel and Burga were on the winning 200 medley relay team, along with freshman Asia Finn and senior Charlize Garcia, that finished with a time of two minutes and 4.90 seconds.
Those four swimmers also won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:53.06.
Drossel also won the 50 free (26.63) and the 100 free (59.12). Highland senior Alina Ramirez was second in the 100 free (1:04.63).
“I feel like I’m doing really good, personally, because I’m doing my best times right now,” Drossel said. “I’m just looking forward to CIF and trying to get my new PR. I’m hoping 100 free. I want to try to get 55 low. In 50 free, I want to get 25 or lower.
“At CIF, I’m just hoping to drop time in 50 free and 100 free especially. I’m hoping to make finals. I think I will, but hopefully the B finals or around there.”
Although the Golden League Finals used the touchpad system, the goal for some of the Quartz Hill swimmers was not necessarily improving times for CIF, but preparing for it, as well as winning league titles.
“It’s definitely one of the goals for this meet,” Drossel said. “At this meet, I’m not trying to do PR. I’m just trying to get first in all my events. That’s just my goal for this one meet.”
Drossel said she advanced to the finals in all the events she qualified for at CIF last season. Drossel was part of the Quartz Hill girls 400 free relay that finished third, as the Quartz Hill girls finished fifth overall at the Division 3 Finals.
“I made finals in all my events last year,” Drossel said.
Burga also won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:19.06 and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.18), edging Finn (1:17.45).
“Trying to prepare yourself for CIF, but also just winning the races,” Burga said of the league finals. “Just having fun and supporting your teammates.
“My goal is to place top three in 100 backstroke. I really want to qualify for State this year. I really want to try to get my time down for 57 in the 100 back. I want to try to place in finals for individuals and then for the relays. I want us to all do good.”
Finn also won the 500 free (6:27.15), as Garcia finished second (6:30.07). Finn and Garcia each won three races.
Garcia won the 100 butterfly (1:09.29).
“Overall, I’m pleased with how we did,” Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said. “Obviously we didn’t swim our best times today, but that’s not our goal to swim our best times here. Our goal is to get ready for CIF.
“Like I was telling the kids earlier ‘We’re a young team.’ On the boys side, we have a total of three seniors. On the girls side, we have eight seniors, but three of them are JV kids. We’re driven by a lot of freshmen this year and sophomores that led the way. They just blew my mind all year long about how fast the times they were dropping. If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that we would have been posting some of the times that we posted, I would have said ‘Yeah, right.’”
Two Quartz Hill boys won all four of their events, senior Luke Young and freshman Conner Alvarez, while another two — junior AJ Petho and freshman Xander Martin — won three events.
“It feels so good to just be able to swim with all of my teammates and get first,” Alvarez said. “It’s my freshman year and I plan to go a lot farther. My goal was to really just put everything I have into this meet. I really wanted to get first in everything. I’m trying to fill out the legacy of Dan Tran and my brother. My expectation was I knew that I would do the best that I could. First place is kind of what I wanted and expected.”
All four boys, Young, Alvarez, Petho and Martin were on the winning 200 medley relay team (1:51.43), while Petho, freshman Chase Stanford, Young and Alvarez were the winning 400 free relay team (3:38.68).
“It really means a lot, especially because it’s my last year,” Young said. “I feel like I worked really hard and it just means a lot.
“I wanted to train more for CIF, because it’s coming up very soon and I wanted to work really hard for my 500. I’m trying to go sub five minutes. I’m at 5:03 right now, so I just need to drop three more seconds. I should be sub five.”
Young won the 500 free (5:27.08) and the 200 free (1:59.54). Highland sophomore Avery Thompson was second in the 200 free (2:02.98), followed by Quartz Hill sophomore Evan Leos (2:02.99).
Young said it will be his first time competing at CIF, because he only had a consideration time last season.
“I was going to swim last year, but it didn’t happen,” Young said. “It’s pretty heavy on me. I made consideration for the 500 last year, but I never made it.”
Young said he has a consideration time again in the event this season, two seconds off an automatic.
Young is part of a Quartz Hill relay team that earned an automatic time.
“I really just want to do good for my teams, especially in my relays,” Young said. “I just want to make it, especially since we only have consideration for some of them. I just want to make it and help the team out.”
Alvarez won the 50 free (23.62), edging Stanford (23.91), and the 100 breast (1:04.10), as Thompson finished second (1:07.33) and Petho was third (1:07.71).
Alvarez has high goals for himself in the 100 breast stroke.
“CIF I really plan on getting that 100 breast time really under about a minute,” Alvarez said. “I really want to try to get a first place for CIF finals.”
Petho won the 100 free (53.92), with Highland sophomore Joseph Reyes-Chavez finishing second (57.57) and Knight junior Parker Fletcher placing third (57.78).
Martin won the 200 IM (2:12.38) and the 100 fly (59.11). Quartz Hill sophomore Kristian Loza was second in the 200 IM (2:17.63).
Stanford won the 100 back (1:01.80), as Leos was second (1:03.76).
The Knight boys 200 free relay team, comprised of senior Alexander Gonzalez, sophomore Angel Ramirez, junior Alex Mercado and Fletcher, finished first with a time of 1:47.09 for the Hawks, who finished third overall with a team score of 218. The Quartz Hill boys finished with 708 points and Highland was second (349).
The Quartz Hill boys 200 free relay team of sophomore Dalton Bolyard, freshman Aiden Thompson, senior Kaden Harjes and senior Oscar Ortiz finished second (1:47.75).
Quartz Hill freshman Brylie Reed won the girls 100 back stroke (1:17.26), while Quartz Hill senior Ashley Olson was second (1:20.62).
The Quartz Hill girls 400 free relay team of Reed, senior Ariana Pelayo, sophomore Zoey Skelton and Olson finished first with a time of 4:40.89, while the Lancaster team of senior Hailey Hernandez, senior Kristina Staggers, senior Serena Borroel and senior Cali Felkins was second (4:41.63).
Highland sophomore Chloe Flores-Martinez won the girls 200 free with a time of 2:33.28, edging Palmdale junior Ximena Jimenez (2:33.92).
The Quartz Hill girls finished with 735.5 points, followed by Lancaster (359), Highland (321) and Knight (292).
“I’m extremely pleased,” Reed said. “If you are swimming at Quartz Hill, you’ve a lot of pressure on you to perform and every year these kids step up and do it. A coach can’t ask for anything more.”
The touchpad system, which is required by CIF for postseason consideration, was used for the league finals
“The times here counted, which is why Lancaster, Knight and Highland were really excited about the times, because they could get CIF times,” Reed said.
Quartz Hill will compete in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Prelims on Thursday at Riverside Community College and the Finals are Saturday.
The rest of the Golden League competes in Division 4, with the Prelims on Tuesday and Finals on Saturday.
